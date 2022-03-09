news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, Raiders and GWS Giants, Raiders government deal, Raiders investment

The ACT government's new performance deal for the Canberra Raiders is set to thrust the elite men's team funding debate back into the spotlight after upping its financial commitment to $2.6 million per year. The Raiders and government have finalised a deal to keep Canberra Stadium as the Green Machine's base for the next five years, with the government to pay $13 million over the term of the arrangement. It's understood the government is also locked in negotiations with the GWS Giants and the ACT Brumbies, with contracts expected to be finalised in the coming months. The Raiders are considered Canberra's marquee team after a resurgent five-year period, highlighted by huge increases to crowds and memberships. That is reflected in the new deal, which has been increased from $2.3 million per year for allocated home games, while also adding extra funding to help launch a Raiders women's team next year. "Since the ACT government first started financially supporting the [Raiders] in 2004, the government has invested more than $30 million in the club," acting Chief Minister Yvette Berry said. "This includes support for the centre of excellence and community hub in Braddon, which was an important part of ensuring the Raiders long-term viability in the ACT. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "Canberrans love having world-class sport at their doorsteps, and by supporting the Raiders, we are providing a boost to our event economy that generates flow-on benefits for local businesses and the accommodation and hospitality sector in our region." The Giants' 10-year, $23 million deal to play games in Canberra has been the source of tension between the teams and the government since it was signed a decade ago. The Raiders and Brumbies were given similar overall amounts, but were angered at the major difference between the per-game fees given the Giants played just three games per year in the capital. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has defended the Giants deal, arguing the government supported the Raiders and Brumbies in additional ways to the performance agreement. Barr's government has invested $5 million in both the Raiders and Brumbies new training facilities at Braddon and Bruce respectively, but it did little to limit the tension. The Giants will play four games in Canberra this year after two COVID-19 interrupted seasons, which delayed negotiations for an extension to play games in the capital. The Giants, however, won't play a pre-season game at Manuka Oval this year as per the terms of their contract, and have also negotiated to alter other aspects of the deal. The Giants were supposed to wear a Canberra-specific playing strip for Manuka Oval games, but scrapped that arrangement to instead have identical guernseys for Sydney and Canberra fixtures.

