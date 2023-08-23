Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has moved to ease concerns about the future of the ACT Brumbies, declaring: "We have no intention of moving the club."
As the Canberra rugby community started to digest the potential implications of a centralised model, McLennan wanted to reassure fans, players and the Brumbies they had a vision to grow the brand rather than blow it up.
Rugby Australia has announced its decision to push ahead with a new model - loosely based on ones used in New Zealand and Ireland - in an attempt to streamline operations.
But the move needs approval from each individual franchise to get them to agree to handing their Super Rugby licence to Rugby Australia, and ceding any control of the professional arm of the business.
"We have no intention of moving the club," McLennan told The Canberra Times on Wednesday night.
"We're drawing up a list of ways to help them grow and also improve their pathways. It's all about growth."
The ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union board currently oversees Brumbies operations. It has been a crucial cog in connecting the team to the community since the start of professional Super Rugby in 1996.
If the Rugby Australia model goes ahead, the board would still oversee community rugby and development pathways, but hand over Super Rugby decisions to a central team. "Rugby can't keep doing the same thing, something has to change. But the change has to be right," one official said.
The NSW Waratahs, Western Force and Melbourne Rebels have all pulled in behind Rugby Australia, adamant the benefits of centralisation outweigh the concerns.
The Queensland Reds are a little more cagey. As the most financially sound of the five teams, they feel they don't need to fall into line - yet.
The Brumbies - scarred by years of relocation speculation and bigger states whinging about the Wallabies they produce on their roster - are nervous and vulnerable.
Their financial struggles have been well documented and there are ongoing concerns, but they are hopeful of striking a private equity deal to give them long-term stability.
It is true Australian rugby needs change. Super Rugby lost its aura in the pursuit of expansion through the 2010s, and it hasn't been able to regain traction.
Is centralisation the answer? Maybe. Probably. To some extent, definitely, but there needs to be collaboration along the way. The devil is in the detail and, unfortunately, there aren't many details yet.
What's the cost of that? Clubs have to hand their Super Rugby licences and intellectual property rights to Rugby Australia and step back from the professional arm of the business.
What does that mean? Hopefully, that operations are aligned, there's better collaboration for the Wallabies and Super Rugby clubs are equally backed. That doesn't necessarily involve moving teams or players around, but it doesn't rule it out, either.
Can it work? It does in New Zealand and Ireland, which is why officials view it as a chance to solve some of rugby's problems. Contracts, coaching decisions, recruitment, and most day-to-day operations would fall under one umbrella, with the existing staff at teams to work together.
The sporting markets in New Zealand and Ireland, though, are significantly different to the challenges faced in the rugby league and AFL dominated Australia.
"There's no agenda. We would be stupid to rip up the Brumbies or place them elsewhere," Rugby Australia sources said.
"What is clear is we can't keep doing the same things."
It's cold comfort for the Brumbies. They have seen how the model operates in Ireland, with the biggest two clubs given the most attention and the others viewed more as development teams.
The Brumbies know going it alone in the long term will be difficult. Australian rugby needs to have everyone on the same page, and for the most part the Brumbies have been one of the most agreeable teams in terms of resting players and opening the doors to Rugby Australia staff.
They will keep fighting despite the challenges they face and they hope calmer waters are ahead. But for now ... they can only wait for the details to come."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
