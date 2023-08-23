Jack Wighton is set to be honoured by the Raiders on Saturday night in his final home game in Canberra, but some drama is swirling at his next club.
Departing for South Sydney next season, Wighton, and retiring Raiders legend Jarrod Croker will be celebrated in a special presentation following their clash against the Brisbane Broncos this weekend.
A big crowd is expected at Canberra Stadium to farewell the influential duo that have played more than 500 NRL games combined for the Green Machine.
Recovering from an injured hamstring, there's still some uncertainty over Wighton's fitness to potentially play in the game, after he was named on the extended bench with Sebastian Kris, who is also eyeing a comeback from the same injury.
Whether Wighton does or doesn't play, the post-game presentation will give Raiders fans a chance to say goodbye at his last regular season appearance at home.
Meanwhile, the five-eighth's management has hosed down speculation questioning Wighton's commitment to the Rabbitohs, confirming he is still Redfern-bound next year.
Unfounded rumours circulated this week that Wighton had backed out of his Souths deal, and then on Wednesday more drama unfolded with Rabbitohs assistant coach Sam Burgess leaving as the club's finals hopes hang by a thread.
Burgess' exit comes amid reports that he and fellow assistant John Morris had raised concerns with Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demetriou that Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker were not held to the same standard as other players.
The official line from the Rabbitohs was that Burgess departed to focus on his next role as head coach at Warrington, and to prepare for the birth of his child with partner Lucy Graham.
Demetriou dismissed suggestions Burgess' departure had anything to do with the reports about Mitchell and Walker complaints, and told media: "I didn't want Sam out of the club, but it is what it is, the decision has been made and we move on."
"I have no issue with it, people can say and do whatever they like," Demetriou said. "I know what's going on within the four walls and I know my relationship with Cody and Latrell in particular and I know what the board values out of both of those guys."
Mitchell has been slammed in the past week for both his lacklustre performance against Newcastle where he was also sin-binned for an ugly hit on Tyson Frizell, and Rabbitohs staff were also reportedly unimpressed with the star fullback shot-gunning a beer on stage with US country singer Luke Combs during a mid-week show in Sydney.
Mitchell and Wighton are close friends as well as NSW Blues and Indigenous All-Stars teammates, and they also share the same manager, Matt Rose. The opportunity to combine with Mitchell at Souths was a big reason the Raiders star made the tough decision to leave Canberra.
Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Canberra Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Brad Morkos, 20. Jack Wighton, 21. Sebastian Kris, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Broncos squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Ezra Mam, 7. Jock Madden, 8. Thomas Flegler, 9. Billy Walters, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jordan Riki, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy, 15. Brendan Piakura, 16. Kobe Hetherington, 17. Corey Jensen. Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars, 19. Keenan Palasia, 20. Martin Taupau, 21. Tristan Sailor, 22. Deine Mariner.
