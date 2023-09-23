ACT Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs says the club is railing against centralisation to "fight for Canberra", slamming the lack of detail in the plan as unacceptable and a likely top-down approach as madness.
Nobbs is the first Super Rugby official to break ranks since Rugby Australia attempted to paint a public picture that all of its franchises were on board with a major overall for the game.
Nobbs conceded the Brumbies were facing significant financial pressure after a $1.7 million drop in broadcast funding.
But he said the club would not hand complete control of its operations - including intellectual property - to Rugby Australia, adamant they can find a way to remain an independent body.
"This isn't just about Super Rugby," Nobbs said. "It's about the whole game, from the under-6s through to the elite level. This is for all of our supporters and stakeholders.
"We're here to fight for them and we believe [this stance] is in the best interests of rugby in Canberra and our region."
Tensions between all parties are at breaking point and the trust between organisations has eroded to a point where an internal battle threatens to erupt.
It can be revealed the Brumbies board met with Rugby Australia directors last week. The fiery hookup led to a tense stand off, with the Brumbies rejecting the offer tabled by Rugby Australia.
The Rugby Australia term sheet said it would wipe the $1.7 million debt if the Brumbies relinquished control of all aspects of the business.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr has also weighed into the debate after he sought assurances from Rugby Australia that it would not move or axe the Brumbies. Barr said he was told there were no plans for relocation "at this stage".
Asked if the Brumbies could remain solvent without Rugby Australia's help or centralisation, Nobbs said: "Yes. We've had tremendous support from our stakeholders and we're appreciative of the ACT government's support.
"We acknowledge the need for change but change needs to be done in a collaborative way. We've been going down that path over the past 12 months in high performance and we've had no issue.
"We're at the table with Rugby Australia, but we simply won't sign their term sheet because it is nowhere near being something that is mutually beneficial.
"We will not give up total control. The information we've received on centralisation lacks detail and it would be irresponsible for the board to sign an agreement that lacks detail and has had no collaboration."
Centralisation is the subplot to the Wallabies' struggles at the World Cup. They need to beat Wales on Monday morning to remain a realistic chance of advancing through the group stages.
Rugby Australia wants to align all rugby operations - on and off the field - to save money and give the Wallabies the best chance of success. It is being badged as the solution to rugby's woes, and it does have supporters. But cracks are starting to emerge.
Coach Eddie Jones is under pressure as the Wallabies face the prospect of being knocked out in the pool stages for the first time in World Cup history.
Chairman Hamish McLennan is also feeling the heat after he sacked Dave Rennie earlier this year to recruit Jones back to Australia.
Centralisation has been bubbling in the background since Rugby Australia announced an ambitious plan to revamp the sport last month.
It's understood most Australian teams are united in a high performance overhaul, but a war is brewing over the rights to team names, logos, brands and operations.
The Brumbies opened their doors to Jones and his staff whenever required this year, and agreed to rest eight players from Super Rugby duties despite some of them not being picked in the World Cup squad.
Jones was impressed by the openness of Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham, who has had experience in Ireland's centralised system.
But resting players ultimately cost the Brumbies a top two finish and rights to a home semi-final or final.
The Brumbies' future is secure in the short term because the existing broadcast deal runs through to the end of 2025. When asked if Rugby Australia was committed to five teams beyond that, a spokesperson said: "Yes".
But the fear in Canberra is that handing its intellectual property to Rugby Australia puts the club in a vulnerable position if changes were to be made beyond that.
"The best thing our supporters can do is to go out and buy a membership. Because if it comes down to us versus Rugby Australia, we're going to need all the support we can garner in the community," Nobbs said.
"We've said all along that we acknowledge there needs to be change and over the course of the Brumbies' existence, we've been the ones who have led the charge in terms of change.
"The immediate issue we have is because of our financial vulnerability. RA view this is as an opportunity to take complete control and we would essentially become a sub branch of RA run out of Moore Park.
"They can't run the commercial aspect of the Brumbies from Sydney. It just won't work, Canberra is about relationships."
Nobbs also pointed to the need to increase funding for women's rugby, and the Brumbies' improved pathways. There are 18 players in their squad for next year who have been developed in the Canberra system.
"The female game desperately needs and deserves funding. The notion of a top-down approach is madness, there must be investment in grassroots," he said.
"We need to identify talent earlier, provide pathways and invest in our youth. Wallabies don't fall out of vending machines.
"We're growing our own players through our own systems. We've had more success than all Australian teams combined since the inception of Super Rugby.
"We have agreed to work with Rugby Australia as our national body, but we will not give up total control.
"The information we've received on centralisation lacks detail and it would be irresponsible for the board to sign an agreement that lacks detail and has had no collaboration. It's unacceptable."
