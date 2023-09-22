The future of Canberra's stadium redevelopment plan is set to hinge on Rugby Australia making a long-term commitment to keeping the ACT Brumbies in the capital as the club braces for a civil war.
In a twist to Rugby Australia publicly pushing its centralisation model, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr revealed he asked the game's powerbrokers to guarantee the Brumbies would remain in Canberra.
He said the response was underwhelming and rugby officials would only say they had no plans to move the team "at this stage", prompting him to consider financial help to keep the club in the city.
But Rugby Australia says it is committed to a national footprint and wants to work collaboratively with the Brumbies board to find a solution for the future.
"The Brumbies have been our most successful Super Rugby team since Super Rugby's establishment in 1996," a Rugby Australia spokesperson said.
"The alignment across the national system is intended to materially lift Australian rugby's on field and off field performance, and the Brumbies' ongoing success is a critical piece to that."
Rugby's push for centralised change threatens to explode in the coming weeks with the Wallabies on the verge of a disaster at the World Cup in France.
The Brumbies, the ACT government and the Canberra rugby community have been locked in discussions for the past two weeks about the best way to actively fight Rugby Australia's vision.
The response to Barr's question about the Brumbies' future has fuelled concerns in Canberra given Rugby Australia is yet to table a detailed plan, but wants the club to relinquish its intellectual property rights in exchange for wiping a debt.
The long-delayed stadium issue in Canberra is in danger of being collateral damage of rugby's internal ructions, with the scale of a redevelopment at Bruce and size of the government's investment to be impacted if the future of the Brumbies was in doubt.
The government has commissioned another feasibility study to assess options at Bruce, which is slated to cost more than $500 million and be built by 2033.
"A business case for a new facility assumes a certain amount of usage. If an A-League team didn't emerge and the Brumbies were moved out of Canberra, you'd only have one tenant. That would be problematic," Barr said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Having content here every single year and pathways for Canberra kids to aspire to is more important than one-off games once every 20 years [at a World Cup]. I've been very clear about this, and I don't think people have taken this risk seriously enough about the future of our own teams."
The Brumbies have held a series of meetings this week to discuss their position and prepare to publicly denounce Rugby Australia's bid to takeover the club's intellectual property and operations.
Barr has gone into bat for the Brumbies, signalling funding that may have been allocated to hosting 2027 World Cup games may be redirected to ease the financial pressure on the rugby franchise.
Barr sent a letter to Rugby Australia in an attempt to get clarity on the centralisation details, and what it would mean for the Brumbies remaining in Canberra. "We have [sought guarantees] and they have not been forthcoming.
"We have just received 'at this stage' type statements. I share the concern the Brumbies have both about local management and administration of the team, and their long-term future in Canberra.
"That is the No.1 priority for rugby in this territory at the moment. If the team ends up being run from Sydney, many in the rugby community are very concerned about what that will mean."
The Brumbies' future appears secure until at least 2025 given that's when the current Super Rugby broadcast deal runs through to. The fear circulating in the Canberra rugby community is beyond 2025, and the Brumbies being vulnerable to being relocated or axed if they hand their intellectual property to Rugby Australia.
"We are working collaboratively with the Brumbies board to ensure rugby is set up for success going forward and that the team is a viable proposition.
"It is premature to be discussing details around models as this is something that we are looking to do collaboratively and in good faith with our Members. We continue those discussions directly with our members, rather than through the media."
The Brumbies' $1.78 million per season performance deal with the government expires at the end of this year. The parties have put negotiations on hold as Rugby Australia pursues centralisation.
Given the Brumbies' financial vulnerability - believed to be facing a $1.7 million funding hole after a reduction in their broadcast revenue allocation - Barr said the government may offer extra financial assistance.
"Yes, that's more important than a one-off game of rugby in the 2027 or 2029 [World Cups] between two teams that have no connection to Canberra. That's a very clear choice, we will prioritise the Brumbies."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.