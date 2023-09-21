Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got a light-hearted take on the dictators who could - or could not - be coming to Canberra Stadium and the funniest man in the AFL.
Andrew Barr has given us plenty of reasons why the ACT government is refusing to enter a bidding war to bring the Rugby World Cup to Canberra - but this one takes the cake.
The capital is out of contention for any Wallabies games during the 2027 World Cup and the ACT Chief Minister won't budge on a financial commitment to Rugby Australia for a four-game package which could see Canberra priced out of the market.
Why? Because there's no point investing in a game between minnows like North Korea and Russia - but could you imagine the eyes of the world on Canberra Stadium with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un sharing a Bentspoke in the Mal Meninga Stand? Donald Trump might even get involved if he is back in power, with the US to host the 2031 edition.
Barr dropped the names of North Korea and Russia during a heated question time debate on Wednesday - even if neither country has a team playing at the current World Cup in France. The tongue in cheek comment was designed to say the ACT wouldn't cough up cash for minnows when the Brumbies are fighting for survival.
"I couldn't look rugby supporters in the eye and say 'I let the Brumbies fail, but by the way, we've got North Korea versus Russia in the Rugby World Cup in 2029'," Barr said.
"Those of us who have actual responsibility for the ongoing viability of Canberra's national league teams need to focus on that first and foremost."
Canberra will be priced out of tier one games between two top-ranked sides. Instead, we'd be looking at a mix of one powerhouse against a minnow, or two tournament battlers. So which teams would be worth the investment to bring games to Canberra? We asked the Chief Minister's office, but got no reply.
"A value for money assessment needs to be conducted. We are not seeking to write a blank cheque for the sake of saying: 'We had one game in a World Cup'," Barr said.
"The return on investment from ACT government event investment is much, much stronger in cultural and arts endeavours than it is in sport. That is just a fact."
Why then, are we spending $28 million to bring an AFL team from Greater Western Sydney to Manuka Oval?
Besides, people travel from across the globe to witness World Cup games. What's a three-hour bus trip when you've flown from Scotland to Sydney?
If minnow nations aren't worth the investment, why did 18,921 turn up to Canberra Stadium for an Asian Cup soccer game between Iraq and Iran in 2015? Another 18,457 had already come and gone for a game between China and North Korea.
What was it we were saying about North Korea?
Concern is growing within ACT rugby circles and Rugby Australia that Canberra will be watching from the sidelines during the 2027 and 2029 World Cups.
The state of Canberra Stadium is set to work against the capital given upgrades would be needed to bring the ageing venue up to World Rugby's standard.
We're tipping the chances of the ACT government pouring money into major upgrades - which include venue lighting - are unlikely given they say they'll rebuild the entire thing soon enough.
On that, any chance a new stadium will be ready by the time the 2027 or 2029 World Cups begin?
"No," Barr said.
We wanted to tell you the story of the funniest man in the AFL's social media circles - only for the GWS Giants to block him from talking.
So let's do it this way. There's a running joke inside the GWS offices that Jacob Gaynor is in trouble every week.
Because the club's social media and content lead is "a big fan of posting something when I'm not sure how it's going to go and putting my phone away".
And it might just make the kid from Canberra the best social media operator in the AFL.
The Giants' social media accounts have blown up this year and even fans from rival clubs can't get enough of the memes and perfectly-timed videos.
"I prepare memes every week - so when we lose, no one is more flat in that change room than I am," Gaynor said on The Footy with Broden Kelly podcast in July. "You'd hate to be on my laptop. There's more memes than genuine work."
So what stands out as a highlight? Is it the invites to join the GWS bandwagon, the nod to Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House in Barbie, Mr Bean on a first-class flight to the MCG, or the photo of Isaac Heeney staring out a window at Toby Greene?
It's hard to go past a fake Callan Ward retirement video posted on April Fools' Day. Gaynor needed the veteran Giant to put in a good performance - and he got just what he was after with fake tears and all.
The post was so convincing even Carlton - who were to play the Giants that day - had planned a guard of honour for Ward after learning of his so-called immediate retirement.
Gaynor, a former University of Canberra student, started plying his trade at the Canberra Demons during their time in the NEAFL before moving to Sydney and eventually landing a job at the Giants.
Shoulder surgeries, knee clean outs, hair transplant surgeries ... Hang on, who had that one on their end-of-season bingo card?
Former Canberra Raiders five-eighth Blake Austin will get a hair transplant - and you can watch every second.
Austin "has been thinking of having a hair transplant for some time" and dropped into The Hair Dr transplant clinic in Leeds for a new rug.
The clinic will live stream the FUE hair transplant to reconstruct Austin's hairline, giving punters a chance to ask questions of the playmaker and Dr Fas Arshad.
The catch is you'll have to wake up at 2am on Monday to tune in via the hair_dr_clinic Instagram account.
The 32-year-old now faces an uncertain future as he nears the end of a Super League campaign with the Castleford Tigers.
Austin was loaned to the Tigers from the Leeds Rhinos, with the two clubs to meet in the final round of the regular season on Saturday morning.
Castleford will finish 11th in the 12-team competition, while the eighth-placed Rhinos are out of premiership contention.
Austin says a new deal is in the pipeline for 2024, adamant he has no plans to throw in the towel - but wherever he lands, it won't be back at Leeds.
That "bridge is burned", with Austin revealing earlier this month he was yet to hear from Leeds again following his fast-tracked exit from the club earlier this season.
Austin played 88 games for the Raiders and was a key part of their run to the 2016 preliminary final - the year Canberra fans truly started to dream of winning premierships again.
He became a fan favourite during a four-year stint with the Raiders, going so far as to pick up a woman sitting at a bus stop on the way to a game at Canberra Stadium - just because she was decked out in green.
