Canberra basketball coach banned for life for child standards breach

Chris Dutton
By Tim Piccione, and Chris Dutton
September 22 2023 - 5:30am
A Canberra basketball official has been banned for life from any involvement in the sport after an independent panel found she had engaged in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature towards a junior player.

