"What I don't want to do is throw him in. I want him to be ready to go and he's a great young player, but he's a young kid at the moment. He's finding his feet."
That was Eddie Jones when quizzed on Carter Gordon's path to the Wallabies starting flyhalf role in July.
Fast forward a month and not only had Gordon been given the keys to the car, but he was the only specialist flyhalf left in the World Cup squad.
Jones was all in on the 22-year-old playmaker. Until he wasn't.
Just two games into the World Cup, the coach has dumped Gordon for Ben Donaldson. The same man who left the Waratahs this year because he was not their first-choice flyhalf.
Gordon, like Lolesio, was a precociously talented youngster who shot to fame with a series of stunning performances in Super Rugby.
As the rise continued, coaches spoke of the need to be patient and not to throw the youngster into the Test arena before he's ready. There was an emphasis on keeping expectations low.
Then, once they get their chance it's all about riding the ups and downs, accepting there will be early growing pains before the playmaker finds his feet and leads the Wallabies to the promised land.
And yet, Gordon, just like Lolesio, has been dumped at the first sign of a stumble.
Donaldson will start at flyhalf with Gordon on the bench for Monday's crucial game against Wales, which the Wallabies must win to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.
Andrew Kellaway has been recalled at fullback, with Tate McDermott returning from concussion to start at scrumhalf and Nic White dropping back to the substitutes.
Flanker Rob Leota has been promoted to the starting side and Fraser McReight relegated to the bench in the only other change to the starting side.
Reserve hooker Jordan Uelese has been replaced by Matt Faessler after suffering a concussion last week and substitute prop Zane Nongorr has been dropped for Pone Fa'amausili, who has recovered from a calf injury.
It's a team capable of beating Wales, however, there's every chance Australia will lose and face a historic group exit.
The Wallabies were not winning the World Cup with Quade Cooper or Bernard Foley at flyhalf. Gordon's selection was pitched as an all or nothing shot at this year and a nod to 2027.
Australian rugby, however, has been here many times before.
Lolesio supposedly had four years in the Test setup to build for the 2023 World Cup. His debut, however, came as a 20-year-old against a rampant All Blacks and he was never given a genuine shot at building into the Wallabies long-term No.10.
Instead, former coach Dave Rennie panicked and turned to Cooper or Foley each time Lolesio stumbled, destroying the youngster's confidence and leaving his future in Australian rugby uncertain.
The Brumbies flyhalf isn't the only young playmaker to experience a similar fate in recent years, with Mack Mason and Will Harrison headlining a list of schoolboy stars thrust into the spotlight before they were ready.
The fear is Gordon will walk a similar path, having been thrown into the deep end this year.
Once the World Cup ends, Jones will have four years to mould his team for the 2027 tournament on Australian soil.
At some point, he has to pick a flyhalf and stick with him.
If that man is Gordon, the coach must ensure he receives a better development plan than Lolesio and the crop of youngsters who have come before him.
