Star centre Len Ikitau and Michael Hooper are set to be left behind when the Wallabies fly to France for the World Cup in a shock that is likely to end the latter's 125-Test career.
Eddie Jones will unveil his squad on Thursday night ahead of next month's tournament opener.
Jones will take a 33-man squad to France for the World Cup, where the Wallabies will have one last hit-out against the French in an August 28 warm-up match before kicking off the tournament against Georgia on September 10.
Ikitau had established himself as the Wallabies' first-choice No.13 before suffering a broken shoulder against Argentina during the Rugby Championship which left him racing the clock for the World Cup opener.
A calf injury is set to dash Michael Hooper's hopes of a World Cup farewell while Quade Cooper's possible ommission could spell the end of his Test career.
James Slipper is poised to be retained, giving Jones an experienced captaincy option, while emerging ACT Brumby Tom Hooper set to be given the nod by Jones.
Spotted at Canberra airport on Thursday morning were Blake Schoupp, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper and Nic White.
It casts serious doubt over the dwindling World Cup hopes of Brumbies fullback Tom Wright.
A World Cup call up would cap off a meteoric rise for Schoupp, who rose from relative obscurity to be known around Australian rugby as the prop Jones says is "built like a brick shithouse".
White started the Test campaign in the Wallabies' No.9 jersey before being usurped by Tate McDermott, who captained Australia in their last outing against the All Blacks.
Names like Tawera Kerr-Barlow - the former All Blacks scrumhalf who is eligible to play for Australia - and Ryan Lonergan have since been floated as contenders for Jones' squad.
"It certainly feels very real, it's come around very quickly. Still plenty of hard work to be done. We'll be over there before we know it and into that first game against Georgia."
Wallabies duo White and Rob Valetini joined Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh and president Joe Roff at Parliament House on Wednesday to mark 30 days until the start of the World Cup.
They met with everyone from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Senator David Pocock, handing out Wallabies jerseys and dreaming about hosting the next World Cup in Australia.
"It's a special jersey, it's a World Cup jersey, different to any other," White said. "The only hope is we're able to add another trophy on the sleeve of it by the end of this year."
The squad will gather in Darwin for a four-day camp.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
