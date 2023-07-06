ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio is set to move to France on a short-term deal in a bid to keep his Wallabies World Cup dream alive.
The Brumbies and Lolesio's management are in the process of arranging a contract with a Top 14 club as they look to provide the youngster with opportunities to develop his game in an international environment.
A deal is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, with Matt Giteau's former team Toulon considered the leading contender.
"There were some possible opportunities in France that we were exploring," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said. "At this stage we haven't heard anything further around those."
Despite starring for the Brumbies over the past few seasons, Lolesio has endured a torrid time at the national level.
While it was hoped the arrival of Eddie Jones would herald a fresh start at the Wallabies, the change in leadership has not led to new opportunities for the flyhalf.
Lolesio was not selected in the Rugby Championship squad and was overlooked when the Australia A team was named on Wednesday.
Instead, veterans Bernard Foley and James O'Connor have been tasked with guiding the development side in next week's clash with Tonga.
Lolesio had an option in his favour to depart the ACT at the conclusion of the 2023 season, however recommitted to the side last month.
The opportunity to work with Larkham played a key role in the decision to re-sign last year and to return for the 2024 campaign.
There remains, however, a belief the 23-year-old will benefit from a change of scenery and a short-term stint in France has significant upside.
Top 14 teams are looking to find replacement players to fill the gaps left by those involved in the World Cup, opening the door for the move.
The chance to play in France would provide Lolesio an opportunity to develop his game in a new environment and gain exposure to different playing styles.
From a Wallabies perspective, Jones has made clear his desire for Australian players to be based in Europe in case his World Cup squad is struck by injuries.
By playing in France, Lolesio will have the chance to press his claims for a national call up if Quade Cooper or Carter Gordon are ruled out for the tournament.
The flyhalf will also be in the mix to feature for the Barbarians in one of three matches against British club teams Bristol, Scarlets and Harlequins in September and October. Outgoing Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher will be on the staff for the Barbarians. Australia A coach Jason Gilmore will lead the team.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
