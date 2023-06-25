James Slipper is "pumped" by what the Wallabies can produce at the Rugby Championship after being named co-captain of 34-man Australian squad, with nine other ACT Brumbies selected.
For the first time the captaincy will be shared by Slipper and Michael Hooper under new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones who said it was one of the hardest squads he's ever had to put together.
"The combination of Slips and Hoops together gives us a very strong apex to the leadership," Jones said.
"We wanted to do things differently and change the Wallabies.
"The combination of character and style... you don't get two more experienced players in the world in Test rugby and that's a big advantage to us.
"If you've played 120 Tests or captained your country for 65 Tests, you've seen it all, and have got an idea of what you should do.
"That's what great teams are about."
Jones described his intriguing co-captaincy call as a "winning edge" and "powerful force", revealed it was conversations with Sydney Swans coach John Longmire over the pros and cons that swayed him to appoint Slipper and Hooper.
Slipper said he and Hooper have to be "extremely aligned" for the co-captain set-up to work, and he's confident it will.
"I'm humbled," Slipper said. "To be named as a captain for this group, I'm extremely proud.
"Individually I'm pumped, but I'm more pumped for this team and what we can do."
Jones flagged that in the modern game props don't play more than 60 minutes, and Slipper was prepared to contribute however necessary.
"It's a game of attrition, with some big bodies, and a lot of intensity out there in the set piece and running.
"You've got a bench that can come on and make a difference and we expect that. Whether I'm on the bench or starting... I've just got to give Eddie 50 of my best."
Hooper believes the co-captaincy will promote good discussion and he's excited by how it can work with "two minds".
The Waratahs star said he's come a long way since the Argentina tour to now, and was upbeat about what the Wallabies can achieve in the lead-up to the World Cup.
"I'm thrilled about what this next four months can be," he said. "To sum it up, I was unsure what my position in rugby looked like at that point. Now I can't wait to give everything I've got.
"I've got two kids at home, I want to be here and get everything out of this next little chunk. I'm all in."
ACT Brumbies Tom Hooper and Ryan Lonergan are among eight uncapped players that have been named in Jones' squad, along with Melbourne Rebels duo Carter Gordon, Josh Kemeny and Reds Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr, NSW Waratahs flyer Dylan Pietsch and a bolter based in France, Richie Arnold.
Arnold is one of five in the squad who were selected under Rugby Australia's overseas players selection policy, and for this tournament Jones successfully applied for more than the normal three eligible overseas players to be selected with "extenuating circumstances".
Under the standard policy Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete and Will Skelton were selected with Arnold and Quade Cooper the extra additions.
"The team we put in got improved, so the CEO is off to a good start," Jones said.
"Quade is a different sort of player and if we get him back to his best he becomes a really competitive edge for us."
The Wallabies will be based at the Gold Coast from Sunday before they take on South Africa in the Rugby Championship opener in Pretoria on July 9.
Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa (29, ACT Brumbies, 64 Tests), Richie Arnold (32, Stade Toulousain, uncapped), Matt Faessler (24, Queensland Reds, uncapped), Nick Frost (23, ACT Brumbies, 9 Tests), Matt Gibbon (28, Melbourne Rebels, 5 Tests), Jed Holloway (30, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests), Michael Hooper (co-captain) (31, NSW Waratahs, 124 Tests), Tom Hooper (22, ACT Brumbies, uncapped), Rob Leota (26, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests), Fraser McReight (24, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests), Zane Nonggorr (22, Queensland Reds, uncapped), David Porecki (30, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests), Pete Samu (31, ACT Brumbies, 32 Tests), Will Skelton (31, La Rochelle, 24 Tests), James Slipper (co-captain) (34, ACT Brumbies, 127 Tests), Taniela Tupou (27, Queensland Reds, 47 Tests), Jordan Uelese (26, Melbourne Rebels, 15 Tests), Rob Valetini (24, ACT Brumbies, 30 Tests)
Backs: Quade Cooper (35, Kintetsu Liners, 76 Tests), Lalakai Foketi (28, NSW Waratahs, 5 Tests), Carter Gordon (22, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped), Reece Hodge (28, Melbourne Rebels, 54 Tests), Len Ikitau (24, ACT Brumbies, 26 Tests), Marika Koroibete (30, Saitama Wild Knights, 51 Tests), Ryan Lonergan (25, ACT Brumbies, uncapped), Tate McDermott (24, Queensland Reds, 21 Tests), Mark Nawaqanitawase (22, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests), Izaia Perese (26, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests), Suliasi Vunivalu (27, Queensland Reds, 1 Test), Nic White (33, ACT Brumbies, 59 Tests), Tom Wright (26, ACT Brumbies, 23 Tests)
Utility: Ben Donaldson (23, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests), Josh Kemeny (24, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped), Dylan Pietsch (25, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)
Rehab Group: Angus Bell (22, NSW Waratahs, 20 Tests), Langi Gleeson (21, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests), Andrew Kellaway (27, Melbourne Rebels, 21 Tests), Samu Kerevi (29, Urayasu D-Rocks, 41 Tests), Jordan Petaia (23, Queensland Reds, 25 Tests), Matt Philip (29, Melbourne Rebels, 27 Tests)
Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Fixtures
Wallabies vs South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, July 9, 1.05am
Wallabies vs Argentina at Parramatta Stadium, July 15, 7.45pm
Wallabies vs New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground, July 29, 7.45pm
Wallabies vs New Zealand at Forsyth Barr Stadium, August 5, 2.35pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
