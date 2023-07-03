The Canberra Times
Exclusive

Nick Kyrgios set for US Open tennis campaign in comeback from wrist injury after Wimbledon withdrawal

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:00pm
Nick Kyrgios' team are confident he will be fit for the US Open. Picture Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios might be in the midst of the biggest setback in his career, but he's still hungry to chase tennis success for many years to come, with the US Open the next major in his sights.

