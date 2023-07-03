Nick Kyrgios might be in the midst of the biggest setback in his career, but he's still hungry to chase tennis success for many years to come, with the US Open the next major in his sights.
Kyrgios' most trusted trainer, his Canberran physiotherapist Will Maher, is confident the 30th seed at Wimbledon has ample time to recover from the torn wrist ligament injury that forced him to withdraw from the London grand slam.
"I spoke to him and he is frustrated," Maher told The Canberra Times.
"He wants to get back to the form he was in last year and after coming back from a significant knee rehab, he's had a number of other setbacks which he's had to navigate.
"But he knows it's not worth putting himself out on the court if he's not in a position to really go deep.
"That's what we said in Melbourne when he had to withdraw from the Australian Open. If he feels like his body or form won't allow him to perform, he'll just make the decision now not to play."
There's been more than a few injury hurdles Kyrgios has had to overcome in his career, but Maher believes Australian tennis fans haven't seen the last of Kyrgios' best tennis.
"Watching him through his rehab, it's amazing when you take any sport off somebody and you see how much they miss it," Maher said.
"There is a desire there to get back and compete for trophies, so he's not finished yet by any means.
"Once he can get back into the regular routine of tennis and his competition conditioning is back, he'll be comfortably play for a number of more years yet."
Despite the disappointing Wimbledon withdrawal, Kyrgios will immediately turn his attention to the US Open and lead-up events in the States.
Maher expects the 28-year-old to base himself at his Bahamas home for his recovery from the wrist injury, which the physiotherapist doesn't expect to require surgery.
"Even if it took him up to a month to recover, it would be no problem because he's got two weeks of Wimbledon, two weeks to get into the American swing, and he'd comfortably be ready for that, which gives him another month before the US Open in August," Maher said.
"However his symptoms progress in the next month will dictate which tournaments he plays beforehand, but he's the defending champion at Washington, and Cincinnati and Toronto are the ones he'll probably be targeting."
It's understood the wrist injury can heal on its own with rest and rehabilitation, with pain felt only on certain tennis movements, and Kyrgios did not want to risk worse damage by playing through it.
"This would be the biggest thing he's had to overcome physically in his career," Maher said.
"In 2015 he had some significant back problems that took a number of months to come back from, but this would be the longest he's had to have off the circuit since then.
"It's been a real challenge for him but we reassured him that if he keeps being patient and does the right things, he will get better.
"We're trying to challenge Nick's expectations and people's expectations as well. He just needs our support."
Maher commended Kyrgios' maturity and "exceptional" effort in his rehabilitation the last six months, following a persistent knee injury that required drainage in surgery.
Kyrgios was in a brace and on crutches as he slowly built himself back to full fitness to Wimbledon, and Maher refuted speculation he was underdone before traveling to Europe for lead-up events.
"He dove into the rehab full-on and did everything required to get himself ready," Maher said.
"He physically was feeling up for it, you just don't count on the setbacks."
Maher was with Kyrgios during his magical Wimbledon run to the final last year, but stayed in Canberra to be with family this time around, with Jordan Shallow travelling as the tennis star's trainer currently instead.
Kyrgios, who lost last year's Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, posted a message on social media on Monday morning Australian time announcing his latest injury.
"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," Kyrgios wrote hours before he was set to face Belgium's David Goffin.
"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.
"During my comeback I experienced some pain in my wrist ... as a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.
"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."
There were some clues he may not make his first-round date in London, with Kyrgios on Sunday telling reporters "there are still some question marks for sure".
"I feel as good as I probably could feel at the moment," he said. "I have worked extremely hard to play, and super-excited to see how it goes."
No.15 seed Alex de Minaur will lead Australia's charge in the men's singles, with Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, Alexei Popyrin, Chris O'Connell and Aleksander Vukic also taking their place in the first round.
In the women's singles, Daria Saville will take on Great Britain's Katie Boulter, while Storm Hunter plays Wang Xinyu, of China.
- with AAP
