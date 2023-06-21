The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio commits for 2024 Super Rugby season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Lolesio is all smiles after committing to the Brumbies for 2024. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Noah Lolesio is all smiles after committing to the Brumbies for 2024. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies have pulled off a major retention coup with Noah Lolesio committing to the club for the 2024 Super Rugby season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.