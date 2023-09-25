Cam Hill is so close to the Peter Brock Trophy he can reach out and touch it.
It's the one piece of silverware every Australian motor racing driver craves to lift, to be crowned the King of the Mountain.
Hill could have lifted the trophy at Gold Creek on Monday as it made its way to Canberra for the latest leg of the Peter Brock Trophy tour, but he chose to wait.
Motor racing code dictates drivers do not touch or are even pictured with silverware until they win it on raceday, or risk feeling the wrath of the racing gods.
So the Supercars driver was content to wait until next Sunday where Hill hopes to claim the Bathurst 1000 in his second attempt at conquering Mt Panorama.
"When I was young I was always watching Bathurst," Hill said. "Dad had them all on VHS so it's been a dream of mine for a long time to race the Bathurst 1000.
"My first word was 'car', so I was probably doomed from the beginning. I've ticked the box now, now the next box is I've got to win it."
Hill made his Bathurst 1000 debut last year as a co-driver to Chris Pither. The 26-year-old impressed and produced a performance that ultimately earned him a full-time place on the grid this season, however the day did not go as planned.
Power steering issues struck late as Pither was behind the wheel, dashing their hopes of victory.
The bad luck flowed into 2023, with Hill encountering a number of hurdles during his rookie season.
The driver was eyeing a top-10 finish at the recent Sandown 500 before a damper bolt failed and he was wiped from the race.
It's been a challenging, and at times frustrating, year, but Hill is confident the car is ready for 161 laps of the Mt Panorama circuit.
"I feel like I must have got all the bad luck out of the way now," he said. "I haven't walked under any ladders so fingers crossed for a nice clean run at Bathurst.
"I feel more prepared. I know what I'm in for, I know how these cars race. I know how hard I can push the tyres so it's going to hopefully play well at the 1000."
Hill will travel to Mt Panorama next week with an added layer of responsibility, as the lead driver for his Chevrolet Camaro. Youngster Jaylyn Robotham will jump in the car as the co-driver.
The shift will see the Canberran carry an additional burden through practice, qualifying and in the race as he chases a breakthrough Bathurst 1000 win.
Hill is confident the trials and tribulations of the past nine months have prepared him for the additional mental and physical strain and said he will arrive at the track ready to deliver.
"There's a bit more responsibility being the lead driver," Hill said. "Last year being the co-driver I had to tick the laps away and give the car back to the main driver. Now I'm the main driver so Jaylyn has to do that job and then I've got to get in and go hard to the finish and try bring it home."
