Rugby union is... well, umm. I'm not sure any more.
It used to be the game they play in heaven, and in some countries it still is.
But in Australia? It's a disaster. On the field it's diabolical - the Wallabies' horrific loss to Wales the crashing rock bottom.
The woeful 40-6 defeat means the Wallabies will fail to get through the group stages for the first time in World Cup history.
The players - most of them young and inexperienced - were in tears. The former players and commentators were dumbfounded. The lounge rooms still watching were filled with rage or, even worse, silence.
"Australian rugby has hit rock bottom ... It's a nightmare," said Stan Sport commentator Sean Moloney. It's so much worse than that, if that's even possible.
Because off the field things are even worse. Chairman Hamish McLennan sacked Dave Rennie to get Jones back as the saviour.
Jones, though, has won just one of eight games since returning to the job this year. Before kick-off against Wales, it was reported he was interviewed in secret for the Japan top job before the first game of the World Cup campaign.
Despite all this, Rugby Australia is trying to convince everyone that centralisation is the key to lifting this sinking ship off the bottom. Super Rugby, after all, has struggled for popularity and success against New Zealand teams for a decade.
But how can any of the states have confidence that Rugby Australia - an organisation in debt and having overseen a 20-year decline for the sport - is the answer to all the problems?
The ACT Brumbies have been making the most noise about refusing Rugby Australia's attempt at a hostile takeover of everything from the club's high-performance program to its tickets, members, sponsorship, marketing and intellectual property.
The Brumbies' fear stems from losing control of their own destiny. That if they hand over their intellectual property, they are at the mercy of Rugby Australia relocating or axing them.
Is that a doom and gloom view? Maybe. But in the aftermath of the Wales defeat, there is already talk of "helicopter views" of the game, and Stephen Hoiles flagged the need to axe one or two Super Rugby franchises.
"I've played for the Brumbies, I've played for NSW. If we get rid of one of those because it's good for [Australian rugby], then do it," Hoiles said on Stan Sport.
MORE SPORT
It has been easy to take potshots at rugby over the past 10 or 15 years. Crowds dwindled, coaches were sacked, star power disappeared, Super Rugby results flopped and the Wallabies have slumped to historic lows.
The most passionate rugby fans continued to defend the game. We'll come good, they said. The British and Irish Lions tour in 2025 will be great. Eddie is back. We'll be a contender at a home World Cup in 2027. Rugby's an international game - you can tour the world!
The problem now is the hope they held on to is gone. What positive thing can you possibly say about the game in Australia? Seriously. Give yourself five minutes to let the Wales result sink in, and tell me what light is at the end of the tunnel.
The difference this time is that it's hard to know where to point the finger.
Is this all on Jones' shoulders? He picked young players instead of the best players and chopped and changed the captain with his eyes on the future. But in Jones looking ahead - either for the Wallabies or the reported interview with Japan - he blew up the present.
Would Quade Cooper, Michael Hooper and Bernard Foley (aged 35, 31 and 34) have made a difference. Possibly, but let's not forget all three played at the last World Cup where Australia scraped through the pool stages, lost to Wales and then were thumped by Jones' England in the quarter finals.
"It didn't have to be like this," Foley said on social media.
Would Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright, Pete Samu, Len Ikitau, Rory Arnold or Harry Wilson have been better options? Maybe, but their international careers aren't littered with gold glory either.
"I'm the person given the responsibility of coaching the team and I haven't done well enough," Jones said after the loss to Wales.
Is it the players? They were the ones who dropped the ball cold, kicked out on the full, missed tackles, fell over in lineouts and made horrible decisions.
"Don't have much to say, really. Just embarrassed for the [fans]. We've got to try to earn a bit of respect back," said captain Dave Porecki.
Or is it McLennan? He axed Rennie after one of the worst international seasons in Wallabies history, brought Jones back, pushed chief executive Andy Marinos out the door and now wants to align Australian rugby under a centralised model.
The truth is that Australia does need to put state and national self interest aside for the good of the game and align many aspects of the on-field and off-field businesses.
The problem is trust is non existent, Rugby Australia's own backyard is messier than it has ever been and Jones sent good coaches - like Dan McKellar and Laurie Fisher - packing.
Everyone agrees it's time for change. Everyone has their own ideas about what that means. But until everyone gets on the same page, the pain will continue.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.