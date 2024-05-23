'He's a disgrace': Brumbies win triggers foul-mouthed spray from coach

A controversial penalty try that helped the Brumbies to a drought-breaking Super Rugby victory might be the straw that breaks the Crusaders' backs if the bizarre fallout in Christchurch is anything to go by.
In signs the New Zealand dominance is crumbling, the once mighty Crusaders were forced to publicly apologise after coach Rob Penney snapped at a mid-week press conference and called a journalist a "c---".
The pressure is clearly growing, and while rugby league fans are used to coach outbursts and the odd profanity in press conferences, it's a foreign scenario in rugby. Especially in New Zealand. And even more shocking it was the Crusaders.
The Crusaders have for so long been the dominant force in rugby, as a respected brand around the world, with a production line of some of the game's greatest players.
But after the Brumbies snapped a 15-year losing run against the Crusaders in tense scenes at Canberra Stadium last Saturday, the Christchurch men slumped to a record of just two wins from 12 games.
Back in Christchurch this week, at a press conference Penney lost his cool at a television reporter who was probing the coach about the team's worrying form and whether players supported him in his role moving forward.
Following the press conference while still mic'd up and on camera, he was recorded complaining to team staff about the journalist.
"He's a disgrace, that c---," Penney said. "Who's he?"
The Crusaders' media manager attempted to shutdown the conversation, but Penney said: "No, tell me now."
The questions in the press conference were direct, but fair considering the Crusaders' plight this year and Penney's record of struggling to get teams going.
"As the coach, do you take any responsibility for the series of losses that you've seen this year," the journalist asked.
"Of course," Penney replied.
Reporter: "How are the players feeling about your performance as coach? Have you had much feedback from them?"
"Yeah, I get it every minute of every day," Penney responded.
Reporter: "What have they said to you?"
"They're personal conversations which I'm not prepared to share with you," Penney said.
Reporter: "What's the general theme of those conversations? Do they support you as coach?"
"I wouldn't be here if I felt otherwise," Penney replied.
Penney was trying to take off his microphone when his "c---" comment was recorded. The foul outburst prompted the Crusaders to release a statement apologising for the incident.
"A line of questioning was undertaken from a reporter present concerning Rob Penney's future as Crusaders head coach," club chief executive Colin Mansbridge said.
"After the media conference had concluded, a private comment to a colleague was inadvertently recorded on third-party microphones, and Rob has since apologised to me for what was said.
"On behalf of the Crusaders organisation, I apologise for the comments he made regarding the reporter. I spoke to the reporter today and he has accepted our apology."
Ironically, it's the Brumbies who need the Crusaders to fire up this week.
The Brumbies are angling to secure a top-two finish to put them firmly in Super Rugby title contention, but to get there they need the Auckland Blues and Wellington Hurricanes to stumble in the run to the Super Rugby finals.
The Crusaders host the top-of-the-table Blues this weekend, so maybe a Penney fire up is just what they need.
The Crusaders' championship hopes do technically remain alive sitting in 10th position on the ladder, and they will be a dangerous proposition for any team they face if they make the play-offs.
