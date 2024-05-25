'I watch a lot of other players': Brumbies star builds the perfect fullback

Sit down with ACT Brumbies star Tom Wright and ask him to build the perfect fullback.
He starts with Andrew Kellaway, the Melbourne Rebels fullback who may just be Wright's biggest challenger for a Wallabies jersey under Joe Schmidt in July. It's those efforts which go unrewarded by most outside the coach's box, the consistency and the very few errors.
Wright moves to Queensland Reds counterpart Jock Campbell's support play. Stay sharp in that area, Wright says, and he can be a major threat with players like Rob Valetini and Jahrome Brown pinballing off defenders at will.
Then there is the flash and flair of the New Zealand-based stars like Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett, David Havili and Jordie Barrett. Where exactly they all land in an All Blacks side remains to be seen, with their best positions constantly up for debate.
As for Wright? The 26-year-old may be playing himself back into a Wallabies jersey having scored nine tries in his past nine appearances including a double as the Brumbies put 53 points on the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night.
But the man himself says he is far from the finished product.
"Plenty to still continue to work on and continue to grow," Wright said.
"I watch a lot of other players in the comp and try to take little parts of what they're doing and what they're trying to do and try to bring it into my game, while understanding I got this far with that mindset of working on, and keeping sharp, what I do.
"I'm just trying to limit the errors in my game, those are probably the main things I try to focus on."
So much so that he has barely entertained the prospect of a Wallabies recall after being discarded by Eddie Jones last year.
"You're going to just giggle and say cliché, but we're trying to build something pretty special here and get on the walls of this place," Wright said as he pointed to the posters of Brumbies legends adorning the Canberra Stadium tunnel.
"We are setting ourselves up for that. As far as looking too far ahead, it's a cliché but after our last game, whenever that is - hopefully it's the last one of Super Rugby - that'll be looked after if I focus on doing what I do here at the Brums."
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham says Wright is oozing confidence in a welcome sign for the ACT on the road to the finals series.
"He's playing exceptionally well. I think a lot of players are playing very well and they're very confident with one another and within the system we're playing. They all just look so confident out there and Wrighty is probably leading the show in terms of that confidence," Larkham said.
"He's a powerful ball carrier and we try to encourage it as much as possible, we try to encourage him to challenge the defence as much as possible. He's picking and choosing his moments.
"That [first] try was pretty amazing, he was a fair way out from the line and he had to power over. With the greasy conditions I think the ball was a bit slippery out there and he managed to get it down with one hand. He picked up that one in the second half off a set piece move which is pleasing."
The Brumbies will enter the final round of the regular season with their top two ambitions still in tact, but a trip across the Tasman for a semi-final - should they progress beyond a home quarter-final - seems a more likely scenario.
A win over the Hurricanes in Canberra answered questions about the Brumbies' title hopes, but whether they can the dose in Wellington or Auckland - where the ACT lost 46-7 to the Blues last month - is "the golden question".
"We got this far playing a game and a style of footy that suits the squad we have. It's not just the 23, we've got a squad of guys all knocking on the door for selection on a Monday," Wright said.
"Physicality is a big part of the game when you play those two in particular, fairly big and physical packs so you've got to make sure you front up physically and the rest of our game will come off the back of it."
