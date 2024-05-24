The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'He's in a bit of pain': Brumbies hit with injury concern in Rebels romp

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:53pm, first published 9:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

James Slipper could be kept on ice until the Super Rugby Pacific finals series as the ACT Brumbies sweat on a calf injury update which threatens to sideline the Test veteran.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.