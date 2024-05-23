The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Toole is next level': Brumbies unleash speedster in search of bonus points

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 23 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

James Slipper calls him a cheat code. Some back at Gungahlin used to call him their secret weapon, at least until he wasn't so secret.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.