Speed kills. It's one of the reasons ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham says flyer Corey Toole is ready to be a Wallaby.
Australia coach Eddie Jones will name his squad for the upcoming Rugby Championships on Sunday, with Toole in the mix to be one of the bolters.
Brumbies teammate Tom Hooper is another in the mix to force his way into Jones' squad through his Super Rugby Pacific campaign.
The Wallabies squad should contain the usual suspects - Nic White, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Len Ikitau and Tom Wright - as they prepare to take on South Africa in Pretoria on July 9.
Then there's the next batch of Brumbies trying to force their way in.
Toole is arguably one of the most exciting of them, his blinding pace setting Super Rugby alight this year.
He was the leading try-scorer of anyone from the Aussie teams with nine.
The 23-year-old is fighting for a spot with fellow outside backs Andrew Kellaway, Wright, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jock Campbell and Jordan Petaia - although Petaia iss coming back from wrist surgery.
That depth in the outside backs could mean Toole missed out, especially given he took an ankle injury into the Brumbies' Super Rugby semi-final against the Waikato Chiefs that forced him to start on the bench.
If he does, he'd still be in the mix for the World Cup squad that will be announced later in the year.
There's also an Australia A game against Tonga on July 14 which could be a chance for anyone missing out on the initial squad to stake their claim for the World Cup.
Larkham said Toole, who played rugby sevens for Australia, was ready for the Wallabies.
"Yes, I think he is. I coached him for the first time this year and understanding his temperament - he goes about his business very well," he said.
"He's been on the sevens circuit for a long time, so he is quite professional. He knows how to get himself right for a game and he's got the right temperament for Test rugby.
"He's quite a physical player, defensively puts his body on the line and he's certainly world class in terms of his finishing. He's got some really good attributes.
"He's had a really good season. He's been one of our top performers every week that he's been out there. He has shown the rest of the competition how dangerous he is when he gets ball in a little bit of space. Like the coaches and the other players I get pretty excited when I see he's got a bit of space in front of him."
Hooper is another in the Wallabies mix.
The back-rower has been spoken about inside the Australian camp after establishing himself in a Brumbies side that fell one game short of the Super Rugby final.
A rare foot injury suffered in a pre-season trial ruled him out of the first half of the season.
He was told his season was over, but worked his way back in time for the push to the finals.
"I think there's a chance there with Tom," Larkham said.
"He didn't play the start of the season for us, but he's finished the season really well - one of our stand-out performers this year, particularly at the back end of the competition. He's certainly put his hand up with his performances."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
