The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies lock Tom Hooper eager to put demons to bed in Super Rugby semi-final

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Hooper has put a wretched run of injuries behind him. Picture by Gary Ramage
Tom Hooper has put a wretched run of injuries behind him. Picture by Gary Ramage

Tom Hooper thought his season was over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.