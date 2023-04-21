Luckless ACT Brumbies big man Tom Hooper has been working with the club's sports psychologist to help put him in the best frame of mind for a comeback 10 months in the making.
Hooper is set to return to full training in an attempt to put himself in selection contention for the clash against the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday, despite playing just a handful in minutes since June last year.
Hooper had major shoulder surgery after being injured in the Super Rugby semi-final last year and then suffered a rare "Jones break" in the fifth metatarsal of his foot in a pre-season game in February.
It was a significant setback, with many earmarking him as a future Wallaby and World Cup bolter.
To help cope with the mental side of his injuries, Hooper started working with Dr Guy Little to plot his return to the field and he declared: "I'm ready to rip, tear and bust".
"It's a new challenge for me as a young footy player to have 10 months off and see if I can get back to the form I had at the back end of last year," Hooper said.
"There are people in worse positions than I am. I've got a loving partner at home, Gabrielle, and she was a rock for me.
"I'm definitely willing to embrace it ... our psychiatrist has Dr Guy Little has been really huge with this second injury of mine, just talking to him and making sure my head space is right.
"We've thrown around a few terms like using my body as a vessel. I've done the work off the field, now I've just got to make sure I put my mind in the driver's seat and bring that aggression that my game's based about.
"It's something I've been working with him and it's been cool to open my mind to a new stimulus. We've been meeting once a week for the past four weeks ... the first part was separating my mind from my injuries and then working through those experiences. Using them to better myself rather than blocking them out.
"Injuries are inevitable in contact sport and you can use that to strengthen yourself. I've used it to work on myself off the field to be in good nick when I get back on the field."
The Brumbies are weighing up whether to get Hooper some game time in the John I Dent Cup with the Tuggeranong Vikings, or thrust him straight back into Super Rugby action after 12 weeks on the sidelines.
Both have their benefits. The Brumbies are well stocked in the second row with Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost and Darcy Swain, but Neville and Frost needed to be rested as per Wallabies requirements.
That could see him back in the side as early as this week for the Brumbies last trip to New Zealand during the regular season.
Hooper offers versatility and can play as a lock or a back-rower, making him a valuable addition to the bench. He played so well in his first 12 Super Rugby games that he started in the semi-final last year, but his rise ended in heartbreak when landed awkwardly on his shoulder while trying to score a try.
"Nev has a few injury war stories to tell, so it's been good to have him guiding me," Hooper said.
"The team has been performing so well, I've been scratching my head as well wondering where I fit into the mix. But hopefully I'll be a better fitting puzzle piece at the end of the year.
"It's going to be a challenge just to get back into the team, let alone being able to get back into form. But I'm willing to embrace it. What happened with injuries sucked, but there are plenty of people in worse positions.
"I'm lucky and I know I've got the people in my corner that if I put in the effort, I'll be in a good spot."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs.
