Something funny has happened this year.
Blake Schoupp, the prop "built like a brick shithouse" according to Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, has come on and swung multiple games for the ACT Brumbies.
Here is the Super Rugby rookie pouncing on isolated attacking players, forcing turnovers and securing penalties.
It's a play normally reserved for ball-hawk open side flankers, for David Pocock or George Smith, not 110 kilogram props.
But why can't front-rowers make an impact at the breakdown? Why are flankers the only players allowed to have all the fun?
Schoupp asked himself those questions and couldn't come up with an answer.
"I see all these skinny, athletic flankers getting over to the ball and I think to myself, 'Why can't frontrowers get involved'?" Schoupp said. "It's something I've learned to enjoy and got a bit of pay out of it."
While he's in just his first season at the Brumbies, Schoupp has quickly developed a cult following among fans young and old.
The man nicknamed 'John Cena' is an unashamed wrestling fan and he carries himself like a born entertainer.
How many players turn to the crowd and rev up the fans with a must-win quarter-final in the balance like he did on Saturday night?
The Canberra faithful responded, helping the Brumbies defend their own line for more than six minutes to secure a famous 37-33 victory over the Hurricanes.
The gripping contest was decided in the 86th minute when the TMO ruled ACT had held up Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea, despite his desperate pleas for the try to be awarded.
"Coming off the bench I wanted to make an impact and it was the perfect moment to try and get the crowd involved," Schoupp said. "The adrenaline took over and I'm glad I did because we had a great crowd and they got behind us, so in the end it paid off."
Schoupp is one of a handful of Brumbies preparing for their first trip to Hamilton to take on the table-topping Waikato Chiefs in a must-win semi-final on Saturday night.
While he knows the team faces a daunting task, his mindset won't be any different. Step on to the field and make an instant impact.
It's a role he's fulfilled with aplomb, the prop working with assistant coach Laurie Fisher to refine his work at the breakdown.
The veteran taskmaster, unsurprisingly, is a hard marker and has challenged Schoupp to continue improving his game. The 23-year-old is already on Jones' radar and Fisher won't be surprised to see the youngster in a gold jersey.
"He's nuggety, he's built low to the ground and he's got a good eye for the opportunity," Fisher said.
"He's learning as a first-year professional that he's got to make good decisions. You can't put your head over the ball and get bashed out of the game, you won't be able to execute your other core roles. He's a young player learning as he goes who's had a fantastic first year of professional rugby."
Fisher will step back from full-time coaching duties at the end of the season.
Brumbies legend Ben Alexander said it's easy to spot the coach's impact and urged the team to send Fisher out a winner.
"The breakdown is Laurie's bread and butter as a coach," Alexander said. "He's the best there is at helping players make split second decisions.
"Blake is a big strong guy with good body position and good coaching from Australia's best breakdown coach, Laurie. He's helping him decide when it's a good time to stick his head in the ruck and when to join the defensive line."
Fisher's departure and Wallabies aspirations may loom in the distance, but the Brumbies are currently focused on one goal.
Victory over the Chiefs in Saturday night's semi-final.
"The sole focus is on the Chiefs," Schoupp said.
"We know if we stick to the system we can get the job done."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.