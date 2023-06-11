The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Super Rugby: Blake Schoupp desperate for ACT Brumbies to go all the way

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 11 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Schoupp urges the Canberra crowd to get behind their team in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Blake Schoupp urges the Canberra crowd to get behind their team in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Something funny has happened this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.