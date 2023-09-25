The chorus saying it's too soon for further NRLW expansion is growing.
Canberra Raiders enforcer Sophie Holyman believes the NRL needs to continue building the competition before adding to the 10 current teams.
She agreed with the majority of NRLW coaches that the current format needed to be given time to settle before any further expansion was undertaken.
But the NRL's considering doing exactly that with the view to add two more teams to the competition, potentially as early as 2024.
They've called for clubs to express their interest in being part of the next wave, with the Canterbury Bulldogs already throwing their hat in the ring.
That's after the NRLW jumped from six teams to 10 this season, with the Green Machine one of four expansion clubs.
But Holyman urged the NRL to be patient when it came to growing the game after she was part of the Raiders' inaugural NRLW campaign.
"No not yet. What we've showcased this season is we're at a time now where we've got new players coming through and we've got experienced players, which is the perfect mix," she told The Canberra Times.
"There was already chats prior to this season saying the quality of footy won't be as good because there's not enough talent around.
"We've definitely shown those people there definitely is, but I think we need to build on that though.
"Waiting that extra couple of years to introduce a few new teams is what the competition needs.
"We're getting more of a following. I was playing women's State of Origin and to have an 18,000 crowd up at Townsville pretty much speaks for itself.
"The Knights the other day [for their semi-final] with 12,000-plus people breaking the record for a standalone women's game just shows how much people are starting to follow women's rugby league.
"I think we need to keep building on that though, don't try and push something that's just started to grow."
Holyman's contracted to the Raiders for the 2024 season, having been one of 12 players who initially signed two-year deals with the club.
She was desperate for the 2024 season to start already after the Raiders missed on the finals by just one win in their first season.
They needed to beat the Gold Coast Titans by at least 12 points in their final-round encounter, but went down 30-6.
That made it bittersweet to be part of the NRL's footy country tour, which brought both the NRL and NRLW premiership trophies to Queanbeyan on Monday, September 25.
Holyman and departing Raider Matt Frawley took part in a coaching clinic at the Queanbeyan East Public School.
The Titans will look to end defending premier Newcastle's rein in the decider at Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"A bit of a sore heart, but apart from that I'm fine," Holyman said.
"It's a bittersweet moment being here with the trophies today, but it's awesome to get around the community before I head back to the Gold Coast for a couple of months.
"After that loss to the Titans it wasn't a bad thing as such, it was look what we've done, look what we've built.
"We can't wait until next year, let's get pre-season started. We'll be one to watch out for next year for sure."
The native Queenslander hoped her Titans friends would taste victory against the Knights.
Holyman made her NRLW debut for the Brisbane Broncos last year and got her first taste of State of Origin for the Maroons this season.
"That [Titans] team is full of my good mates and I'm going to back them," she said.
"Obviously the Knights have been playing such a strong, dominant game as well.
"Both those sides deserve to win. They've been unreal this season."
NRLW GRAND FINAL
Sunday: Newcastle Knights v Gold Coast Titans at Sydney Olympic Park, 3.55pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.