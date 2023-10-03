Capital Football and Canberra United chief executive Ivan Slavich has quit in the wake of a controversial decision to axe a women's academy program.
The Canberra Times can reveal Slavich informed the board of his decision to resign on the weekend, just days after publicly lambasting its decision to disband the Canberra United Academy.
Slavich has been in the role for less than a year and his departure leaves Capital Football in another messy leadership situation.
It was hoped Slavich would give the organisation stability after Capital Football had an interim chief executive for 12 months after failing to find a suitable permanent boss.
Now they are on the hunt for a leader again at a critical stage in the development of the $33.5 million Home of Football at Throsby.
The ACT government has committed $29 million to the project, with Capital Football to pay the additional $4.5 million. But Slavich, and his predecessor Chris Gardiner, had been trying to secure federal government funding to ensure it was completed to the highest-possible standard.
But Slavich is stepping aside after his impasse with the board over the future of the Canberra United Academy.
Slavich consulted with Football Australia stakeholders, and opposed the board's attempts to terminate the academy, which was a paid-for system for developing some of Canberra's talented players.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The board rejected Slavich's plea and decided to cut the Canberra United Academy, with existing clubs to take on development roles.
It prompted an outburst from Slavich at the Capital Football end of season awards on Thursday night, threatening to quit if the decision was not overturned.
"As a leader of football in Canberra, I really have a significant problem with the decision that's been made with [the Canberra United Academy]," Slavich said.
"Unless we reverse that decision, I feel that I may have no choice but to resign as CEO and give my three months notice.
"To the board members here, I urge you to please reconsider the CUA decision."
The board is expected to meet in the coming days to discuss the path forward. Slavich is directing Capital Football inquiries to the organisation's office, but did not return calls.
It's understood Slavich told has told staff of his decision to leave the organisation, but the move won't be official until the board meets.
More to come
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.