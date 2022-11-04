Former Canberra A-League bid leader Ivan Slavich will take over soccer's top body in the ACT after a 12-month search for a new chief executive finally came to an end.
The experienced sporting and business official will take charge of Capital Football in December in place of interim CEO Chris Gardiner.
Gardiner has been in the role since February, after former boss Phil Brown stood down last December.
Slavich played a key role in driving Canberra's ultimately unsuccessful push for a men's A-League franchise a decade ago.
His appointment as chief executive of Capital Football brings renewed hope the organisation could push for a licence in the next round of expansion.
Slavich is also expected to be tasked with delivering the long-planned Throsby Home of Football, a project that has suffered years of delays.
Capital Football chair Angelo Konstantinou said Slavich arrives with a vision to grow the sport in the ACT and beyond.
"Ivan brings with him strong strategic, leadership and business development skills and a passion for football," Konstantinou said.
"He will listen to the football community in the capital region, work out what is working well, what needs to change, and what needs to be implemented.
"Ivan is particularly interested in growing football in Canberra beyond the current 35,000 participants, focusing on football skills, team development and helping football clubs achieve financial strength and already has plans to achieve this."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Slavich has extensive ties in both the business and sporting communities in the ACT, having served as the inaugural chair of the Canberra Cavalry. The team won a championship during his time in charge.
He also previously acted as a non-executive director of Capital Football from 2012 to 2015 and helped promote Central Coast Mariners matches played in the ACT.
Slavich has worked as chief executive of TransACT, general manager of ActewAGL and a senior executive at iiNet. He has also supported Camp Quality, Movember and was chief executive of Soldier On.
The official led TransACT while they sponsored the Canberra Capitals in the WNBL.
Konstantinou is confident those business ties will hold Slavich in good stead in the new role and will help ensure Capital Football's future financial sustainability.
"Ivan is no stranger to football in Canberra and brings a wealth of knowledge of the game and of running high-level businesses," he said.
It is hoped Slavich will bring long-term stability to Capital Football after Gardiner stepped in during a turbulent time.
With COVID now in the rear-view mirror and a women's World Cup arriving in Australia next year, albeit bypassing Canberra, the platform has been set for the organisation to grow in the future.
"Chris has done a magnificent job as our CEO as we looked for a someone to fill the position on a permanent basis," Konstantinou said.
"He has driven the organisation forward in many positive ways, re-establishing links with our football community and helped to create a new Premier Futsal competition among many other achievements.
"His diligence and business acumen were vital to Capital Football being able to steady the ship after some rocky years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am sure that the entire football community would join us in thanking Chris for what he has done for football in Canberra and the surrounding region, in such a short time frame."
Gardiner ensured the organisation navigated a challenging winter while also laying the ground work for Canberra United's upcoming A-League Women's season.
Kick off to the competition is just a fortnight away and expectations are high for new coach Njegosh Popovich and his squad.
"2023 will be a crucial year for football with the impact of the Men's and Women's World Cups, and an energised Canberra United in the A-League," Gardiner said. "Ivan is very much the right person to ensure football can grow and strengthen in Canberra going forward."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.