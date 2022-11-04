The Canberra Times
Ivan Slavich appointed new chief executive of Capital Football

By Cameron Mee
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:30pm
Ivan Slavich has returned to his roots after being appointed Capital Football's new chief executive

Former Canberra A-League bid leader Ivan Slavich will take over soccer's top body in the ACT after a 12-month search for a new chief executive finally came to an end.

