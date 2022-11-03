The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Capitals embrace starting-team unknown for WNBL relaunch

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Melbourne is one of three Capitals captains. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Capitals are bracing for early-season teething issues after only a handful of training sessions together, but coach Kristen Veal has warned against using minimal preparation as an excuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.