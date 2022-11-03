The Canberra Capitals are bracing for early-season teething issues after only a handful of training sessions together, but coach Kristen Veal has warned against using minimal preparation as an excuse.
The Capitals' starting five came together for the first time this week, just days before a round-one showdown with the Bendigo Spirit on Friday night.
Alex Bunton and Jade Melbourne are the established pieces, but Gemma Potter is making her return from a knee reconstruction and imports Dekeiya Cohen and Rae Burrell have only been in Australia for a month.
"It could be a messy couple of weeks," Melbourne said.
"But I think everyone plays to their strengths and we get along well, so the chemistry piece will take time but it's forming pretty organically.
"We're confident we can get the job done even though the five of us have never actually played together."
The Capitals are going through a period of change, with former coach Paul Goriss handing the reins to Veal and a host of new players coming in to replace the likes of Kelsey Griffin, Kelly Wilson and Alicia Froling.
They beat the Sydney Flames in their first pre-season game, but Veal admits even she doesn't know what to expect for the season-opener.
"It's about finding the balance," Veal said. "Where do we push them and where do we give them some relief?
"The thing that's important for us is the identity that we've found. That's what we need to keep driving forward and really own, really buy into and love about ourselves moving forward."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
