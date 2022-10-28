The Canberra Capitals have revealed their three-woman leadership group instead of a standalone captain for the upcoming 2022-23 WNBL season, starting next Friday.
At a Capitals season launch function on Thursday night at the University of Canberra campus, new coach Kristen Veal made the announcement while presenting team kits to each player.
Brittany Smart, Alex Bunton and Jade Melbourne make up the leadership group, which is a first for the team as they finalise preparations for game one against Bendigo Spirit at the National Convention Centre.
Every week the WNBL require a single captain to be named, however the Capitals have confirmed the leadership role - no matter what the team-sheet says on game day - will be shared between the trio.
Smart, 37, and Bunton, 29, are the two most senior members of the Capitals and bring with them a wealth of experience.
Having 20-year-old Melbourne in the leadership group amongst that duo may appear surprising to some.
But Australian basketball fans in Canberra would be well aware of the immense presence the up-and-coming Opals star brings to the court.
Smart spoke about her role as a senior player at the Capitals, but under Veal's direction, explained that it's not just the leaders who are encouraged to step up.
"What's been great about it is everyone does have a voice," Smart said of the approach this WNBL season.
"Everyone in the team is kind of coming out of their shell since we're playing a style of basketball that really suits us."
Smart has embraced Veal's vision for their season, and with a young team that their rivals may underestimate, the Capitals are determined to prove the doubters wrong.
It helps that Veal and Smart - who also runs her own coaching business - both have a strong passion for the game.
"We could sit and talk basketball for hours," she said.
"But I think me being here for three years, I have an understanding of a lot of the girls.
"I've also already known Vealy for a while having played with her and she's already been my assistant coach before, I can bridge the gap between senior players on the team, coaching and to the players group."
Melanie Dinjaski
