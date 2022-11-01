The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jade Melbourne told to embrace being "head of the snake" for Canberra Capitals' WNBL season

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:00am, first published 1:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Melbourne is one of three Canberra co-captains. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal wants Jade Melbourne to embrace the extra weight on her shoulders this season, challenging the 20-year-old to find a way to have an impact even if she doesn't touch the ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.