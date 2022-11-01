Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal wants Jade Melbourne to embrace the extra weight on her shoulders this season, challenging the 20-year-old to find a way to have an impact even if she doesn't touch the ball.
Melbourne will lead the Capitals into the WNBL season-opener on Friday night, but unlike her first two years in the league she does so as the "head of the snake" for the team's title dreams.
Rated as one of Australia's best rising stars, Melbourne could easily be consumed by the extra pressure and attention she will get from rival teams this year.
But Veal says that will bring out the best in Melbourne if she can get comfortable with having to take a back seat at times.
"Who knows how good Jade can be, no one knows where the ceiling is," Veal said.
"For a lot of young players coming through it's about what can they do to service a team with the ball in their hands.
"For Jade, it's understanding that sometimes she doesn't touch the ball and she's made her team better. She's learnt that in six weeks ... that's very exciting.
"She's going to create her own identity as a combo guard ... she's not what my generation was or the last generation. I think we're going to see something unique."
Melbourne is one part of the Capitals' three-prong leadership group, teaming with Alex Bunton and Britt Smart to guide a new-look roster through the season.
Veal admits there's still an element of unknown about her team's ability, with Bunton and WNBA recruit Rae Burrell teaming up at training for the first time this week.
It leaves minimal time to prepare for a clash against the Bendigo Spirit on Friday night before a road trip to Townsville on Sunday.
But Melbourne looms as the glue that can make everything stick after an off-season playing for the Australian Opals and then being on the periphery of the World Cup campaign.
The first test against the Spirit will show how far she's come since emerging as a teenage rookie alongside the likes of Kelsey Griffin.
Griffin, a two-time Canberra championship winner, has moved back to Bendigo this season and her Capitals exit triggered a changing of the guard.
"This year's going to be tough for Jade," Griffin said. "I don't mean that she'll be disappointed, but this is the season other teams are going to scout her and make her a priority.
"She is probably considered the head of the snake in Canberra now, which is a different role for her. But I'm excited by that because it's going to challenge and push her to be a better player."
Veal has settled on her starting five for round one, with Melbourne to link with Bunton, Burrell, Dekeiya Cohen and Gemma Potter for the clash against Bendigo.
"Essentially, this is the start of that group bonding," Veal said.
"There are going to be some teething issues as we go, but there's a lot to like. There are some unknowns, which is kind of exciting."
Melbourne averaged 21 minutes per game last year, but her workload will increase as she becomes a go-to star when the pressure is on.
"The Caps have such a rich legacy, I've got a bit of a responsibility to carry that through," Melbourne said.
"But we're trying to create our own legacy, too. Passing on what we've done before and now we know what we want to do."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
