It takes a large human to overshadow Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville.
The ACT Brumbies and Wallabies second rowers each stand more than two metres tall and wouldn't look out of place in the NBA.
Will Skelton is one of the few men who is capable of making the pair feel small.
Standing at 2.03m and weighing in at around 140kg, Skelton is one of the largest players in world rugby.
So it didn't take long for the 30-year-old to make his presence known when he arrived in Wallabies camp this week.
"I haven't seen Will for eight years or so since he left the Waratahs," Jed Holloway said. "You feel the big hand come over your shoulder which basically reaches down to your belly button, his fingers are that big.
"He's the same old dude, very humble, big presence and he's going to be awesome to have around the team. He's a real leader, he's got a family now.
"Whoever plays tighthead this week, if he's picked in the second row, they're going to be happy to have Will behind them."
MORE SPORT
Skelton's arrival provides a massive boost for an Australian side looking to build on last week's win against Scotland with victory over World No.2 France on Sunday morning (AEDT).
It's a team the second rower knows well, given he has spent the past two seasons dominating the French Top 14 with La Rochelle.
Frost and Neville, however, are determined to ensure Skelton does not waltz straight into the starting side for the Test in Paris.
The Brumbies duo were outstanding in the victory over Scotland and have each shown they belong in the international arena.
That leaves coach Dave Rennie in a precarious position. He could stick with the set pairing and utilise Skelton off the bench, a strategy he used last year.
Skelton, however, has been at his best when starting in France this season and has the ability to set the tone in the opening minutes.
"I thought the locks played really well on the weekend, [Nick] and Cadeyrn had their best games," Holloway said. "In saying that, Will's been playing 80 minutes, knows the French and knows the guys we're playing against.
"I'm not a coach, I'm not a selector, I just know if he does play, he's going to be a valuable asset."
Despite the large age gap, Frost and Neville are both at the start of their Test careers. The duo made their Wallabies debuts during the England series and have made steady improvement since.
Skelton boasts considerable experience in both the international arena and Europe, and Holloway expects everyone in the squad will benefit from his presence.
"Competition is going to help everyone get better," he said. "With Will mentoring Frosty and guys like that, it will pay huge dividends and his presence around the squad with young guys will help guide them about the ways of rugby and international rugby and the opportunities it can bring you."
Australia are attempting to achieve a feat they have not done since last year's Rugby Championship, win consecutive games on the trot.
The lack of consistency has proved the side's Achilles heel and it's a situation the players know must change if they are to have a chance at next year's World Cup.
"We need to be more clinical and focus on our game," Holloway said. "We know if we can produce our best performance, we can take it to them.
"The key for us is consistency. That's been no secret over the last 10 weeks. After a win we need to back it up, that's the main thing we're chasing."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.