The first thing Kelsey Griffin wants Canberra Capitals fans to know is that she's coming back with a heavy heart.
The four-time WNBL title winner and linchpin in a Capitals' rebuild never intended to return as the opposition. So much so that she considered taking a year off this season before signing with Bendigo.
The second thing is this: the championship fire still burns bright. So even though she has a deep love of Canberra, it's all-out basketball war when she gets on the National Convention Centre court on Friday.
The Capitals and their supporters expect nothing less from the 35-year-old, who arrived at the club four years ago and was the driving force behind ending a decade-long title drought.
Perhaps the most scary thing, though, is that the veteran star and three-time grand final most valuable player says she has found her voice.
"I don't know what to expect coming back," Griffin laughed. "I hope it's a warm reception, but obviously I wouldn't hold it against anyone if it wasn't.
"I wasn't expecting to be [on the other side], I didn't make that decision lightly. I didn't know if I was going to sit out this season ... It was a really turbulent season last year, and that's putting it nicely.
"I had to do a lot of reflecting on the next phase of my career and Bendigo came to the table and showed with a three-year deal that they had faith in me and what I could bring. I don't have a lot of seasons left, so I want every season to be as impactful as possible."
Griffin and the Spirit will take on the rebuilt Capitals in the opening round of the season.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
It will be the first steps in Griffin's return to Bendigo, who she led to titles before linking with the Capitals in 2018.
It's also an opportunity for the Capitals to take their steps in life after Griffin and the championship aura she carried in four seasons as a dominant force in Canberra.
During her four seasons, Griffin won two titles, a WNBL most valuable player award and endeared herself to the Canberra sporting community.
More importantly, she says a season of COVID cancellations, the AIS Arena closure and finals controversy that ultimately ended Canberra's title hopes last year taught her to take a stand.
"You learn a lot about yourself through adversity. Last year for me was definitely a growth year," Griffin said.
"It helped me probably find my voice, which probably sounds a bit silly because people who know me, as a leader, know I'm vocal.
"But I gained an understanding that I need to stand up more when I think things aren't done to the best of their ability ... I hold myself to a pretty high standard, and now I think holding everyone to a higher standard for the betterment of the game.
"I don't get it right every time, but it was a huge positive I could take out of last season even though it was hard.
"I'm really trying to build that into my leadership this season, but also teaching young players that will inherit this league how they can be collaborative for the WNBL to be successful."
WNBL ROUND ONE
Friday: Canberra Capitals v Bendigo Spirit at National Convention Centre, 6.30pm
Sunday: Townsville Fire v Canberra Capitals at Townsville, 3pm
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.