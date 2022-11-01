One of Dennis Richardson's first priorities as the new Canberra Raiders chairman is ensuring their NRLW team has everything it needs to be successful in their inaugural season.
Seeking funding for a new stadium was a close second.
The Raiders announced on Wednesday Richardson would take over from the late Allan Hawke, who died following a long battle with cancer in September.
Richardson's been a director on the Raiders board since 2010.
He paid tribute to the outstanding work of his predecessors, both Hawke and patron John McIntyre.
The Raiders will join the NRLW next year and Richardson will be doing everything he can to ensure they're a success.
"First of all, I would like to acknowledge the previous two chairmen I have worked alongside, Dr Allan Hawke AC and John McIntyre," Richardson said.
"Both Allan and John leave a long-standing legacy and I look forward to continuing on their work and building on their outstanding achievements.
"In terms of my immediate priorities as chairman, I along with the rest of the board are looking forward to the launch of the Raiders NRLW program and ensuring that the club is resourced and ready for their inaugural season and future success.
"We're also fully committed to the club's already established men's and junior development programs under the guidance of CEO Don Furner, coach Ricky Stuart and senior club officials."
Richardson will also use his extensive knowledge of the public service to help attract funding for a new stadium in Canberra.
Canberra Stadium's almost 50 years old, but has fallen down the list of the ACT government's priorities with Chief Minister Andrew Barr turning his back on a Civic Stadium and preferring to redevelop the existing venue at Bruce instead.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would be Canberra's friend following his election earlier this year, but hasn't provided any funding towards a new stadium as yet.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Richardson was one of Australia's top public servants during his career, formerly heading up ASIO, and the departments of Foreign Affairs and Trade as well as Defence.
"Our board is dedicated to working with the ACT and federal governments, surrounding local shires and municipalities and fellow sporting organisations to seek funding for a national stadium in Canberra," he said.
"A national stadium was part of Walter Burley-Griffin's plan for Canberra, and we'd like to see that come to fruition."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.