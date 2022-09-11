Allan Hawke backed Jack Wighton in some of the toughest times in the Canberra Raiders star's life.
It's why he'll be forever grateful for everything the late Raiders chairman did for not only him, but the Green Machine as well.
Advertisement
But Hawke was more than just a chairman - he was a mate, a mentor and a Raiders fan as well.
It's why the team will take time out of its NRL finals campaign to celebrate his life at his funeral on Monday, before switching its focus back to doing him and his family proud for the rest of the season.
Canberra's next test is its semi-final against the Eels at Parramatta on Friday night, a spot in the preliminary final on the line.
Wighton reflected on the help Hawke gave him when he was dealing with some off-field issues and the difference that made.
Hawke also mentored Canberra's leadership group, drawing on his vast experience as one of Australia's leading public servants in a glittering career.
That included a dinner where both he and fellow director Dennis Richardson spoke to Wighton and his fellow leaders.
"He just gave us some good advice, without going too deep, but he's very respected around here, very loved as a clubman," Wighton said.
"He was always in here checking in on us. And he's backed me in some of the toughest times in my life and I owe him a lot for that. Very sad, his passing."
Hawke would have been proud of the way his Raiders continued their winning streak in Melbourne, ending the Storm's season with a thrilling come-from-behind 28-20 win on Saturday.
Canberra is the only team to beat the NRL powerhouse five times in a row in Melbourne.
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead said Hawke had taught him not only the importance of speaking up as a leader, but the need to listen as well.
Talking does not come naturally to the hard-as-nails Englishman, but it's something he's developed since taking over the captaincy.
"He did drive a lot with us. We had a dinner with him and I got a lot of useful information off of him," Whitehead said.
"Just stuff like making sure you speak up for yourself, don't hold it in if you've got something to; say just say it. It's not all about me talking. It's about listening, too, because there's other people with ideas that may be right. Be open to listening to other people, too."
It will be an emotional start to the week for the Green Machine. After the highs of its victory over the Storm it will mourn the loss of Hawke and celebrate his life as well.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Advertisement
Then the club will honour its best-and-fairest on Monday night at the Mal Meninga Medal presentation.
"He was the chairman of the club and a great bloke that everyone was close to," Raiders young gun Hudson Young said.
"Very sad over his passing, so we'll go celebrate his life on Monday."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.