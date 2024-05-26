Raiders great rules out answering Origin SOS

Canberra Raiders great Josh Papali'i has ruled out answering any Queensland State of Origin SOS with the former Maroons enforcer adamant Billy Slater's generation next can get the job done.
With the Maroons suffering a forward injury crisis in the lead-up to Origin I, Queensland great Gorden Tallis suggested Slater should reach out to Papali'i to lure the big bopper out of retirement.
Papali'i hung up his Origin boots this time last year, having played his last Queensland game in the 2022 series decider.
The 32-year-old was happy with his Origin career and said there would be no backflip for this year's series.
Queensland have lost Tom Flegler (shoulder) and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (knee) from their middle forwards, prompting Tallis to suggest Papali'i could come in and do a job in the fierce opening exchanges of the Origin opener.
But Papali'i was having none of it.
"Nah, I'm two years retired and I'll keep it that way," he told The Canberra Times.
"I'll always support the boys in Maroon. I'm happy being a spectator."
Papali'i said Slater hadn't reached out to him and he didn't expect he would, either.
Slater has made a stunning start to his time as an Origin coach - winning his first two series in charge of the Maroons - and will name his team on Monday.
"Nah, of course not. I'm pretty sure they're comfortable in that space," Papali'i said.
"There's a lot of young fellas coming through and I was one of them 12 years ago.
"The opportunity's just there for the younger players and I'm happily retired from Origin footy.
"I'm just happy to watch and hopefully the Maroons do well this year."
Papali'i has served his one-game suspension and will be a welcome return for the Raiders in their tough trip north to face the high-flying Redcliffe Dolphins on Saturday.
They struggled without him in the 44-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters on Saturday.
Canberra could also welcome back Corey Horsburgh (groin), but Raiders coach Ricky Stuart might prefer to bring him back through NSW Cup the following week - when the NRL side has the bye.
Fellow forward Pasami Saulo (back) was also a week-by-week prospect and could follow a similar path back to the NRL.
Tallis felt Papali'i still had something to offer Queensland.
"I think NSW are so good in the forwards and we're a bit down on men with big Tino and no Flegler, so we're a bit light this year," he told Fox Sports.
"What I'd be doing, I'd be ringing Josh Papali'i if I was Billy and say, 'Do you have 25 minutes at the start of each game'?
"Because Papa's been so good. I read something about Ricky saying he's like Mal Meninga, he's just got that big, calming influence that's so important to the young Raiders.
"I'd be going to Josh, I know he retired last year, but I'd be saying to Josh, 'Do you have 25 minutes for Queensland'?"
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Redcliffe, 7.35pm.
