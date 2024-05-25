'He deserves to be selected in Origin': Roosters thrash Raiders in NSW Origin audition

The Canberra Raiders literally let the Sydney Roosters slip through their fingers, but Ricky Stuart was confident a Blues jersey hadn't slipped through Hudson Young's.
Canberra were completely outplayed by the best attack in the NRL, missing 60 tackles on their way to a 44-16 loss at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
It wasn't a fitting display for Joe Tapine's 200th game, although the Raiders prop was clearly one of the Green Machine's best.
He toiled manfully in Canberra's middle, running for 145 metres, but he didn't have many for company.
Stuart felt Young was one who could hold his head up high and backed his second-rower to be part of Michael Maguire's first NSW squad to be announced on Sunday or Monday.
Young scored a try, made five tackle busts, a linebreak, an offload, 30 tackles and ran for 97m.
He was one of a number of players looking to cement an Origin spot, along with Roosters captain James Tedesco, Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i and Angus Crichton.
In good news for the Green Machine, they will welcome back Josh Papali'i from suspension to help bolster their forward pack next week.
The NRL officials' blushes were saved by the sheer size of the Roosters' win, after the visitors were awarded a bizarre penalty try in the 11th minute.
Canberra had plenty of time to recover, but somehow the bunker awarded a penalty try to Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary.
That was despite Keary fumbling the ball in the put-down - with the bunker ruling that minimal contact from Raiders lock Morgan Smithies in the lead-up did enough to stop the half from definitely scoring what they considered would have been a "certain try".
Even though Keary fumbled the ball. And the 18,049 fans let the officials know their thoughts at half-time.
The Roosters do have a couple of concerns to come out of the game with Egan Butcher picking up a hamstring injury, while Victor Radley was put on report for a crusher tackle on Jordan Rapana.
Stuart was left bemoaning a poor defensive effort.
"They've got a wonderful roster. They're probably one of the benchmark teams in the competition," he said.
"Have a look at the wonderful talent they have in that team.
"You can't miss 60 tackles so that's on us."
Stuart backed Young to reclaim his Blues jersey after being omitted from Origin III last year.
He's had a great start to the season and is the Raiders' leading try scorer with seven.
Young's one of a number of quality second-rowers at Maguire's disposal - along with Crichton, Liam Martin and Haumole Olakau'atu.
But he started his career playing off the bench as a middle and could fill that role for the Blues as well.
"Yeah I do [think he's done enough]. In what I thought was a very well-beaten football team he was a shining light for us and he deserves to be selected in Origin," Stuart said.
Tedesco surely has to retain his spot as the Blues captain and his grip of the No.1 jersey at the same time.
He scored two tries, set up another and ran for 113m.
Crichton was also excellent - scoring a try and running for 127m - and has surely got himself a spot in Maguire's squad as well, if not the starting second-row.
Despite code-hopping to rugby union next year, Sua'ali'i could also find himself in the Blues backline after he scored a try and set up another.
It was a terrible start for the Raiders with Radley slicing through their left edge for an untouched try after just four minutes.
Then came the penalty try debacle, which did spark a slight Green Machine reaction.
Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead batted back an Ethan Strange kick for a Nick Cotric try.
Such was the concern caused by the bunker's penalty try decision, the entire crowd of 18,049 held their breath when James Tedesco crossed in the wake of a clear obstruction by Radley - this time the bunker (eventually) disallowed the try.
The Roosters continued to attack the Raiders' left edge and Joey Manu found more love there again, fending off Sebastian Kris to make it 18-6 at half-time.
Much like the start, it was a shocking restart from the Raiders.
The Roosters took less than a minute to extend their lead after the break.
With his NSW Blues captaincy and No.1 jersey on the line, Tedesco used all his strength and guile to leave several Raiders clutching at air for a try.
Blues coach Michael Maguire's weighing up whether to stick with "Teddy" or go with Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.
Tedesco also scored a second in the final minute of the game, had a try assist, but he did spill a high ball - that eventually lead to Hudson Young's try.
Young's also pressing his case for a Blues jersey after making his State of Origin debut last year - although the Raiders' left-edge defensive woes wouldn't have done him any favours.
Any semblance of hope was soon stamped out as the Roosters continued to cause them all sorts of troubles.
Manu scored his second - after the Roosters regathered a goal-line dropout - and then Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i put his name in front of Maguire's eyes with a try of his own.
Angus Crichton's another Rooster likely to find himself in a Blues jersey and he got in on the act as well.
He punished a Matt Timoko fumble after the visitors went 80 metres.
Canberra halfback Kaeo Weekes scored a consolation try, before Tedesco completed the rout with his second.
AT A GLANCE
SYDNEY ROOSTERS 44 (Joey Manu 2, James Tedesco 2, Victor Radley, Luke Keary, Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i, Angus Crichton tries; Sua'ali'i 3, Sam Walker 3 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 16 (Nick Cotric, Hudson Young, Kaeo Weekes tries; Jordan Rapana 2 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Todd Smith. Crowd: 18,049.
