The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Harness Racing Club considers options for relocation away from Exhibition Park

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
November 1 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Harness Racing Club is considering its relocation options in a bid to gain flexibility. Picture by Jay Cronan

The Canberra Harness Racing Club is investigating relocation options in an attempt to gain greater flexibility and have more control over race schedules as the industry braces for major changes in the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.