The Canberra Harness Racing Club is investigating relocation options in an attempt to gain greater flexibility and have more control over race schedules as the industry braces for major changes in the capital.
It can be revealed the club is keen to have a permanent home to ensure they do not have to schedule their season around concerts and other events locked in at Exhibition Park, where it leases the harness racing facility.
One option being considered was co-locating with the Canberra Racing Club at Thoroughbred Park, but that has been thrown into chaos as the ACT government considers a development proposal to scrap horse racing at the venue.
A memorandum of understanding between both clubs and the government agreed a joint racing industry and government committee would look into a range of issues until 2027.
The ACT Greens attempted to kibosh more than $40 million in funding for the industry in Canberra, but were unsuccessful in seeking a budget amendment.
The funding has been guaranteed for the short-term, but the rumblings have forced both clubs to reconsider future plans and ways to become self sufficient.
"The more they use EPIC for concerts, the less opportunities we have to race," a harness racing spokesperson said.
"Normally we try to get 20 race meets per year, we're already down to 17 for the year that ends in June, 2023."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Harness racing officials have looked at sites near Majura Park and Symonston.
"But they're just places that have been mentioned. If the MOU is only for five years, and there's no guarantee there will be another one, it's hoped that if the club could get a site of its own it could be planned and in place before the funding ends."
The government wants to the industry to become financially self sufficient, flagging the end to public investment when the memorandum of understanding expires.
The Canberra Racing Club has turned its attention to a major redevelopment of Thoroughbred Park, including commercial and real estate additions to 17 hectares of land around the track.
But a draft plan published on Tuesday caught racing officials off guard, with one proposal suggesting there would be no room for racing in the area. The second option showed racing could co-exist on the site.
Harness racing is facing separate issues. The track was used as a COVID testing site for the better part of two years and required a $35,000 repair to make it safe for racing.
"It would be good to have a place with equine facility work, someone to do dentistry as well as the vet, having it in one place," the spokesperson said.
The industry committee is also considering how to strengthen racing integrity measures, maximise community engagement and establish Canberra as a national leader in thoroughbred welfare.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.