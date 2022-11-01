Top-weight Gold Trip has claimed a famous victory in the 2022 Melbourne Cup.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained horse stormed to the front with 300 metres to run and held off a host of fast-finishing runners to secure the victory.
Gold Trip carried 57.5 kilograms throughout the journey, the most since Makybe Diva saluted in 2005 with 58kg on her back.
Michael Moroney's Emissary was second, with Maher and Eustace's High Emocean third.
Favourite Deauville Legend loomed down the straight but faded to finish fourth.
Jockey Mark Zahra produced a masterful ride to steer the gelding to victory.
The result was just Gold Trip's second win, having previously won a Group 2 in Lyon in June 2020.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
