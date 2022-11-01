The Canberra Times
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Gold Trip storms to victory in 2022 Melbourne Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:12am
Top-weight Gold Trip has claimed a famous victory in the 2022 Melbourne Cup.

