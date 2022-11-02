New Canberra Raiders chairman Dennis Richardson implored star five-eighth Jack Wighton to re-commit to the Green Machine.
The Raiders announced Richardson as their new chairman on Wednesday, with the former top public servant taking over from the late Allan Hawke.
Hawke died following a long battle with cancer in September.
Richardson outlined his vision for the Raiders, which included Wighton.
It also included ensuring the Raiders' NRLW had everything it needed in its first season and getting a new stadium for Canberra.
Wighton has an option in his contract for the 2024 NRL season, but if he doesn't take that up he's now free to test his value on the open market.
The 29-year-old has played all 220 of his NRL games for the Green Machine and became a member of the both the NSW and Australian squads.
He's in the mix for either a spot in the Kangaroos centres or on the bench for their quarter-final against Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup on Saturday.
Richardson hoped he'd remain in lime green.
"I think the club would want to keep him," he said.
"Jack is a tremendous person and he's a great player.
"It's for Jack to speak for himself where he sees his future, but quite obviously we love him at this club."
Richardson enjoyed a decorated career with the public service, climbing to be the head of ASIO, the Department of Foreign Affairs and also the Department of Defence.
He's been on the Raiders board since 2005 - although he spent about four years on leave from those duties while he was an ambassador in the USA.
Richardson said he couldn't "tap in" to his government contacts to "magically" bring about a new stadium in Canberra, but would work tirelessly with the ACT and federal governments to help make it happen.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has backflipped on his proposal to build a Civic Stadium, instead preferring to redevelop Canberra Stadium.
Richardson said the location was secondary - the main thing was simply getting a new one.
He pointed out a national stadium was part of Walter Burley Griffin's original Canberra plan.
"The current stadium has reached its use-by date and quite clearly as the national capital having a new stadium is an important priority," Richardson said.
"But we need to do that co-operatively with the ACT government and the federal government.
"I don't think it's for us to lay down the location of it. I think the important thing is a new stadium, which is fit for purpose for us and other sporting teams in Canberra - and also so that Canberra can attract international teams.
"The location is probably secondary to a new stadium."
The Raiders weren't actively looking for a new candidate for the board, content with their current make-up - that sees them as one of the few boards with a 50 per cent representation of women.
Richardson was excited by the Raiders joining the women's sporting landscape.
"When you look at sporting competitions globally, I think the growth of women's sport has been something that's really stood out over the last 10 years and we need to be part of that," he said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
