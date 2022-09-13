The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Joshua Sammuel Collins faces ACT Supreme Court trial for stabbing outside Canberra's Wanderlust Gentleman's Club

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:45am, first published September 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Sammuel Collins, 30, outside the ACT courts building on Tuesday during the start of his trial related to a fight outside a strip club. Picture by Toby Vue

A strip club patron who was left "bleeding everywhere" after being stabbed in the chest during a brawl said he was defending himself, but the lawyer for the man with the knife argued his client was the one "outnumbered, outmuscled, and out of options".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.