A victim who was choked and assaulted by her former partner said she lives in constant fear for her life if he is released from prison.
Jamie Damien Millard, 41, appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a sentence hearing as his ex-partner gave her victim impact statement reflecting on the abuse she experienced.
Millard pleaded guilty on July 27 to two counts of choking and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on three separate occasions in February and April 2018, and March 2019. He is also to be dealt with for other offences.
Speaking via audio-visual link, the victim described living on "constant edge in full flight mode" and told Millard "that should you not remain in custody ... it is not a matter of if you kill me and my children, it is a matter of when".
The ex-partner said she felt "damaged and shattered" as a person, having experienced "the total opposite" of feeling safe and secure with her children.
Prosecutor David Swan said the scale of force used to choke the victim was at a "9.5 out of 10" and she was holding her child while it occurred, leaving her in a vulnerable position.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Mr Swan also argued Millard's multiple breaches of bail be taken into account in sentencing.
Magistrate Louise Taylor said Millard's actions "indicate a strong need to control" the victim in the most extreme sense.
Throughout the pair's relationship from June 2016 to May 2019, Millard installed multiple security cameras in a house to keep track of his then-partner.
Millard described his mental health being "through the roof" and pleaded with Ms Taylor to "have a second chance".
Defence lawyer Darryl Perkins told the court Millard had a difficult few years since his mother died in 2014, as illicit substances "have been a part of his life since".
Both Millard's current partner and a friend of the family were in court, and both had written a letter in support of the defendant.
Ms Taylor later referred to one of the letters describing Millard as a "top Aussie bloke".
The prosecution also withdrew five charges against Millard.
He is set to remain behind bars on remand until he returns to court on October 13 for sentencing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.