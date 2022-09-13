The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jamie Millard hears from ex-partner who lives in fear of being killed

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Millard, who faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Picture supplied

A victim who was choked and assaulted by her former partner said she lives in constant fear for her life if he is released from prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.