The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Babysitter Kevin Malone accused of sexually abusing girl as she played Xbox at his home

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Malone, who is on trial in the ACT Supreme Court. Picture by Blake Foden

A babysitter accused of sexually abusing the daughter of a close friend allegedly told the video game-playing girl "what happens here stays here".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.