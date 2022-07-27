The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dunlop man Jamie Millard pleads guilty midway through hearing to choking, assaulting ex-partner

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Millard, who pleaded guilty to assaulting and choking his former partner. Picture: Supplied

A Dunlop man has admitted to assaulting and choking his former partner on multiple occasions over their three-year relationship.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.