The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bruce Shillingsworth jnr committed to ACT Supreme Court for trial over Old Parliament House fire

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:19am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Shillingsworth jnr leaves court on Tuesday after being committed for trial. Picture: Blake Foden

A magistrate has shut down the alleged "ringleader" of the anti-government protest group accused of setting fire to Old Parliament House, refusing to engage with the man's questions about "the origin of power".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.