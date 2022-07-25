A man accused of going on a crime spree that included tens of thousands of dollars from fraudulent activities has lashed out in court, saying the more than 30 charges against him were "all bullshit" and "just f--king loading me up for no f--king reason".
Joel William Heard was arrested on Saturday when police were patrolling Ainslie and identified him as a wanted man in connection with several alleged offences since May.
Heard had been given bail on May 23 but allegedly failed to front court on June 30, ACT Policing said on Monday.
He is accused of being involved in additional offences in June and July, including burglaries in Campbell where property was stolen from several residences and vehicles.
The property included bank cards that were then allegedly used in payWave and bank fraud offences in several suburbs across various dates.
"These offences came to a total of more than $26,000 in cash and goods," police alleged.
Heard is also accused of being involved in stealing a Mercedes SLK350 from a Franklin residence, which was ransacked, and stealing a Kia Rio from a Turner residence.
"Additionally, a passport, laptop and mobile phone were stolen from the [Turner] residence," police alleged.
Other incidents Heard is accused of being involved in:
When Heard appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, magistrate Robert Cook got through reading only three of the 34 charges before Heard was heard yelling.
"This is all bullshit. I haven't f--ken done none of this shit," he said during his outburst.
"Just f--king loading me up for no f--king reason."
The magistrate told him to "bear with me" because "I'm only charging you with what has been put before me to put to you".
"Where they resolve and how they end up is a different journey that you undertake," Mr Cook told the defendant, who by that time had his face planted on the desk he was sitting at and his hands on his head.
Mr Cook tried again to continue reading the charges to him, which triggered another outburst and led to the matter being stood down the court list briefly.
When the hearing resumed, Heard told Mr Cook: "Mate, I get bashed by the police, they won't let me see an ambulance or a doctor.
"I've been stuck in the cop shop since Saturday night."
The defendant said he had a "big gash" on his forehead after "the coppers smashed me ... and kneed me in the back like three times".
At the time of his arrest, police found Heard possessing items - including bank cards, Medicare cards, and driver licences - allegedly connected to some of the burglaries.
The defendant has not pleaded to the charges, including 14 counts of obtaining property by deception and nine of unlawful possession of stolen property.
Other charges include burglary, theft, driving stolen cars, and failing to stop for police.
Heard did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody. The matter is set for return on August 15.
Police said investigations are continuing and further charges are likely to be laid. They said that in a high proportion of the burglaries, premises and/or vehicles had been left unlocked.
The community is reminded that advice about property crime prevention is available online as part of the 'Outsmart The Offender' program.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
