Police and prosecutors have backflipped on charges laid against one of two men who allegedly stole two dogs, a car and a scooter during a month-long crime spree that landed both of them behind bars.
Macgregor man Jacob Riveros, 20, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday morning, on a blurred screen from the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
Advertisement
He was charged with several offences, the most recent of which were aggravated burglary, theft and diving or riding in a stolen motor vehicle.
Police documents alleged that in late June, Riveros and Jack Cant, 19, stole a Bolwell SYM scooter in the car park of South.Point shopping centre in Greenway.
Nearly a month later, they allegedly then took number plates from a vehicle parked outside a Pearce home.
The pair was accused of riding the scooter to a house in Garran on Tuesday, entering through an unlocked door and stealing a white Audi station wagon, the keys to a grey Audi car, and two French bulldogs named Prince and Priscilla.
The white Audi was allegedly seen driving at high speeds and through red lights in Fyshwick, Narrabundah and Forrest. Police later located the car at a unit in Macgregor.
A search of Riveros' mother's home, 250 metres from where the car was found, allegedly uncovered Prince the male French bulldog, the keys to the white Audi and the stolen scooter on Thursday.
A mobile phone located in the home also allegedly had videos of Cant sitting in the driver's seat of the stolen Audi with Prince the bulldog in his lap.
Charges were first laid on Thursday, but the matter was adjourned when Riveros' defence lawyer, Paul Edmonds, requested that CCTV footage be provided.
The court heard police arrested Riveros after using the CCTV to identify Riveros, who was wearing a similar navy jumper to the suspect seen driving the white Audi at South.Point shopping centre.
On Friday morning, Mr Edmonds applied for bail on Riveros' behalf and said there was "limited evidence" identifying Riveros as the person driving the stolen vehicle.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said it was "clearly a circumstantial case" but refused Riveros bail on account of no "special or exceptional circumstance".
Riveros was awaiting sentencing for possessing a firearm and was on ACT Supreme Court bail, which he allegedly breached.
The 20-year-old was scheduled to go before the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon, but the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew the aggravated burglary, theft and riding in a stolen motor vehicle charges.
Mr Edmonds appeared again in the Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon, when Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker called him "terrier-like".
He said the prosecution had "conceded" that Riveros was likely not the man in the CCTV footage and that "the court has been inadvertently misled" by the footage.
"Within 24 hours of charges being laid, they have been discontinued," Mr Edmonds said.
Ms Walker accepted the CCTV footage was "unreliable", but still refused Riveros bail on the remaining charges, which included driving a stolen vehicle and driving while disqualified, to which he has pleaded not guilty, citing his "appalling" criminal history.
Advertisement
Cant was also refused bail and remanded in custody. Riveros is scheduled to appear in court again on August 1.
On Saturday, police said they had located Priscilla the dog at a residential property in Weston Creek.
A police spokesman said "the property was associated with the two men in court on Thursday" and no other arrests had been made in relation to the burglary or car and dog thefts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.