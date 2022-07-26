An Evatt man accused of driving at speeds of up to 200km/h on the Tuggeranong Parkway while on methamphetamine has accused a magistrate of having "no heart" after being refused bail a second time.
Jayden Charles Mann, 39, represented himself in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
Mann is charged with driving while disqualified, reckless or dangerous driving, drug-driving and failing to stop for police after being arrested earlier this month.
The 39-year-old, who has not entered pleas, appeared via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
Prosecutor Corey O'Connor opposed Mann's second bail application, arguing he was likely to reoffend, endanger the community and not show up to court.
The court heard Mann had an extensive criminal history, stretching back decades.
He now faces three sets of charges, the first of which dates back to April, when he allegedly drove while disqualified through Narrabundah.
Mann also allegedly assaulted a woman in May, in Jerrabomberra, hitting her in the eye.
Mann was on bail for the alleged attack when he was caught speeding at up to 200km/h and running red lights from Wanniassa, down the Tuggeranong Parkway and through suburban Belconnen earlier this month.
The Evatt man allegedly failed to stop for police, who chased him until stop-sticks deflated one of his Holden Statesman's tyres and he drove onto a footpath.
Police allege Mann tested positive for drugs and admitted to taking "ice".
On Tuesday, Mann pleaded with the court, saying "I'm trying to do the right thing" and "I want to change my ways".
He added that he was driving on the night in question to get his teething baby Panadol from his mother's house.
Mann's mother was in court and spoke tearfully on behalf of her incarcerated son, saying "he is really trying" to get better, and that "he just needs medication and real mental health support".
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said Mann's alleged offending was "concerning" particularly due to the "short period of time" between the most recent allegations.
Ms Walker refused Mann bail, causing him to erupt, saying "you've got no heart" and "I've been wearing the same clothes as when I got in here".
Mann is due before the court again next week.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
