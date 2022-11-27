The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former ACT lawyer William Frederick Lester struck off roll of legal practitioners after professional misconduct in Tasmania

TV
By Toby Vue
November 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Frederick Lester in 2017. Picture supplied

A lawyer who was admitted in the ACT and formerly practised in the jurisdiction has had his name struck off the roll of legal practitioners after he engaged in a "systemic course of dishonest conduct which involved numerous lies" to a client for nearly six years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.