Shop worker accused of raping woman at Belconnen mall granted bail

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated November 26 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 1:20pm
The man was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday. Picture by Melissa Adams

A worker accused of luring a woman into the back room of a shop as he was closing up and forcing her to have sex with him has been granted bail.

