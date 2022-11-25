Three ACT men have been charged in connection with an alleged large commercial supply of prohibited drugs across NSW after police seized amounts estimated to be worth more than $750,000.
NSW Police in a statement on Friday said the trio and a NSW man were arrested in Sydney's south on Thursday after police seized what they alleged to be 5000 MDMA pills, about 280g of cocaine and $185,000 cash.
It comes after police had already seized 4000 MDMA pills and 1.1kg of cocaine.
"The total estimated potential street value of the MDMA and cocaine seized throughout the investigation is more than $750,000," police said.
ACT Policing also conducted extraterritorial search warrants in Watson and another warrant was executed in Queanbeyan.
During those searches, police seized what they alleged to be cocaine, MDMA pills and powder, $292,000 in cash, drug manufacturing equipment, cannabis, electronic storage devices, and mobile phones to undergo forensic examination.
Shortly after the arrests of the four men, police executed search warrants at more premises in Sydney, where another man and a woman were arrested at a Caringbah South property.
"A child from the home was placed into the care of a relative," police said.
The three ACT men, aged between 23 and 29 years old, from Watson and Crace were charged with a total of 24 counts of supplying prohibited drug.
Other charges include knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.
The three NSW alleged offenders also face a raft of similar charges.
All six were refused police bail and are scheduled to appear in the Sutherland Local Court on Friday.
Police will allege in court the group were involved in large commercial-scale supply of prohibited drugs.
The charges come as part of NSW Police's Strike Force Sulphur established in late 2021 to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Monaro region.
As a result of that investigation, Strike Force Watson was established to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs between the Sutherland Shire and Monaro region.
Investigations under Strike Force Watson are continuing.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
