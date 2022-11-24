The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police interview practice could have impacted Canberra child sex assault case, ACT court hears

TV
By Toby Vue
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A leading senior constable has said she would consider advising her superiors that a standard practice in interviewing sexual assault complainants may be "fraught with significant problems" after admitting one of her interviews could have "hamstrung" parts of a trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.